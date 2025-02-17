Why David Bowie Didn't Like His Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me Cameo

It may seem strange that Bowie would be upset that he only had a few days to film his scenes. He's in the movie for a minute, after all; how much production time would he really need? But when the "Missing Pieces" clips from the movie were released in 2014 (check out our list of the 10 best "Twin Peaks" deleted scenes here), it became clear just how much he'd actually filmed. There were a lot of clips cut from the movie's theatrical release, and several of them include Jeffries hanging out in Buenos Aires and talking about a mysterious woman named Judy. "The Missing Pieces" also contains an extended version of the one scene we got with Jeffries in the theatrical version; in the extended version, he explains himself a tiny bit more before passing out on the desk.

You may be thinking, "Oh good, these extra scenes will help explain what Jeffries' whole deal is." Well, think again. If anything, these scenes actually make things more confusing, especially that one clip where Jeffries accidentally makes a bellhop soil himself:

But despite how confusingly "Fire Walk With Me" handles the character, the mystery of Phillip Jeffries still looms over the series. 25 years later in "Twin Peaks: The Return," the show even brings Jeffries back, except now he's been transformed into a giant teakettle and is voiced by a soundalike actor:

As for why Bowie himself didn't return to the series? Some assume it's because the actor/musician passed away in 2016, but he actually had the chance to return for the production before his death. Instead, Bowie passed on the part because he didn't like the Southern accent he used in "FWWM," and didn't want to do it again. As David Lynch explained in a 2017 interview: