The 10 Best Third Movies In Trilogies, Ranked

This Valentine's Day isn't just for lovers — it's for fans of a couple of very different franchises. While the big-name title of the weekend is "Captain America: Brave New World," in which Anthony Mackie takes over the shield and mantle from Chris Evans, the notable counterprogramming comes in the form of a very good bear indeed: Paddington. Arriving Stateside after being released in the United Kingdom over the holidays, "Paddington in Peru" (read our review here) is the long-awaited third entry in the adaptation of Michael Bond's stories about an upbeat and friendly bear who travels from Darkest Peru to London and is adopted by the Brown family and gets into all sorts of adventures. The rousing success of the 2018 film "Paddington 2" not only helped revive Hugh Grant's career with his charming and flamboyant performance as a devious actor; it sent director Paul King to bigger titles like "Wonka," and it raised the bar very high for the inevitable third chapter in the trilogy.

But let's be real: the third entries in film trilogies aren't always the best ones. Sometimes a second chapter, like with "Paddington 2," can be a huge step forward from its predecessor, but it's rare for the concluding chapter to bring things out on an incredibly high note. That said, there are some great third entries in film trilogies. Does "Paddington in Peru" belong on the list, and if so, how high should its placement be? Let's rank the ten best third entries in film trilogies. Before we do, keep one thing in mind: if a film is part of what is now more than just a trilogy, then it's not going to be on the list. So, for example, "Toy Story 3" absolutely would have qualified for this list ... if Pixar had not eventually made a fourth film (and had a fifth one on the way). That does mean a number of big-name franchises will be absent here, because their studios just can't keep churning out titles. Enough housekeeping — let's go!