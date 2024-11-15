Paddington In Peru Review: A Charming But Disappointing Sequel

The first "Paddington" movie arrived with low expectations, first after Colin Firth departed the titular role, and later when the first trailers threatened a "Sonic the Hedgehog" level CGI monstrosity. And yet, that movie won audiences over, before director Paul King delivered a sequel that is a perfect movie by every metric as subjective as a Rotten Tomatoes score, or as objective as the word of Nicolas Cage.

Unfortunately, it seems that when King decided to make "Wonka" instead of another "Paddington" movie, he took all the magic with him, leaving only a "story by" credit for newcomer Dougal Wilson (in his feature directorial debut) and his cohort of writers (Mark Burton, Jon Foster, and James Lamont) to pick up. Wilson's task of following a masterpiece despite the loss of the original creator and one of the main stars of the film (Sally Hawkins, here replaced by Emily Mortimer), was impossible. Sadly, the result is the "worst" of the three movies so far, a merely decent "Paddington" movie — a rather high standard that would mean an amazing film in most other family-friendly franchises.

It's not like "Paddington in Peru" is without merit or promise. The start of the film features a delightful Charlie Chaplin-inspired gag where Paddington tries to take a passport photo in a photo booth that evokes the magnificent bathroom sequence in first movie. Finally, after who knows what kind of magical hoops (it doesn't hurt, perhaps, that he also has a photo with the late Queen Elizabeth II in his room), Paddington is a British citizen, and has the passport to prove it. Still, the bear hasn't exactly forgotten where he came from — Darkest Peru, here simply referred to as Peru — which is where the heart of the film truly lies along with its biggest issues.