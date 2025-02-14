Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3's Bizarre Post-Credits Scene, Explained

The "Cobra Kai" series finale is as perfect as you could expect. In an incredible homage to the first "Karate Kid" movie, an underdog emerges triumphant, only this time it's Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) who gets to play the hero. He finally wins the big tournament, defeats the bad guys, reclaims his dojo, and gets his life together.

After an epilogue showing where every character ends up after the Sekai Taikai, we meet back with Daniel and Johnny at a diner in a post-credits scene. Except, before we see them, we hear a conversation between two guys at the counter. The guys are named Jake and Jeremy and they are played by "Cobra Kai" creators Josh Heald and Jon Hurwitz. The two are talking about an idea for a show that would be "set in Hill Valley, alternate 1985." Just in case that doesn't ring a bell, Jake (Hurwitz) lists some very familiar people, like (Thomas F.) Wilson, (Lea) Thompson, Crispin (Clover), and Mike (J. Fox).

That's right, the creators of "Cobra Kai" ended their show by pitching a "Back to the Future" TV series set in an alternate timeline. Honestly, this is the only thing that would get me excited about a potential revisit to that franchise (which, to be fair, already got an animated show in 1991). Hurwitz, Heald, and co-creator Hayden Schlossberg earned themselves a huge amount of goodwill with "Cobra Kai." They did the impossible by reviving a property that appeared to have run out of gas long ago and turning it into one of the best shows of the streaming era. If anyone could make a return trip to Hill Valley worth it, it would be them.

Plus, even if Michael J. Fox didn't come out of retirement to star in the series, he could always serve as a director instead. Sure, everyone involved with making the "Back to the Future" trilogy has firmly rejected the idea of a reboot, but who knows, stranger things have happened.