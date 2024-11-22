Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2 Sneakily Killed Off A Karate Kid Character

This article contains spoilers for "Cobra Kai" season 6 part 2.

"Cobra Kai" season 6 part 2 confirms that Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) is the "Karate Kid" franchise's biggest villain. After avoiding jail time for his previous misdemeanors, Silver's out to get revenge against Miyagi-Do and John Kreese (Martin Kove) for their role in his downfall — and he's brought back some blasts from the past. Still, don't expect Snake (Jonathan Avildsen), one of Silver's henchmen in "The Karate Kid Part III," to participate in his reign of terror. The season 6 episode "Blood In Blood Out" quietly confirms that Snake's dead, and Silver ought to learn a lesson from his passing.

The episode in question features a flashback scene with Silver and his attorney. Fearing that his client will continue to go down a dark path, the legal representative says, "I just don't want to see you go on a downward spiral and end up in the morgue like your buddy Snake." The cause of Silver's old friend's death isn't revealed, but the attorney's words suggest that he got caught up in a life of crime and paid the price.

Kwon's (Brandon H. Lee) shocking death in "Cobra Kai" season 6 has probably overshadowed Snake's sneaky demise. The quiet nature of Snake's death could also be the result of Avildsen retiring from acting, as he hasn't starred in any on-screen project since an episode of "The District" from 2002. However, other old "Karate Kid" characters are alive and well, as one of Snake's own buddies returns in "Cobra Kai" season 6.