Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2 Sneakily Killed Off A Karate Kid Character
This article contains spoilers for "Cobra Kai" season 6 part 2.
"Cobra Kai" season 6 part 2 confirms that Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) is the "Karate Kid" franchise's biggest villain. After avoiding jail time for his previous misdemeanors, Silver's out to get revenge against Miyagi-Do and John Kreese (Martin Kove) for their role in his downfall — and he's brought back some blasts from the past. Still, don't expect Snake (Jonathan Avildsen), one of Silver's henchmen in "The Karate Kid Part III," to participate in his reign of terror. The season 6 episode "Blood In Blood Out" quietly confirms that Snake's dead, and Silver ought to learn a lesson from his passing.
The episode in question features a flashback scene with Silver and his attorney. Fearing that his client will continue to go down a dark path, the legal representative says, "I just don't want to see you go on a downward spiral and end up in the morgue like your buddy Snake." The cause of Silver's old friend's death isn't revealed, but the attorney's words suggest that he got caught up in a life of crime and paid the price.
Kwon's (Brandon H. Lee) shocking death in "Cobra Kai" season 6 has probably overshadowed Snake's sneaky demise. The quiet nature of Snake's death could also be the result of Avildsen retiring from acting, as he hasn't starred in any on-screen project since an episode of "The District" from 2002. However, other old "Karate Kid" characters are alive and well, as one of Snake's own buddies returns in "Cobra Kai" season 6.
Cobra Kai brings back Snake's old accomplice
"Cobra Kai" mentioning Snake was probably for the nerds in the back who remember every minor character in the "Karate Kid" franchise. He was a small nuisance in the grand scheme of things, though he was crucial in harassing Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) into signing up for the All Valley Tournament in "The Karate Kid Part III." He also came as part of a package with a thug called Dennis de Guzman (William Christopher Ford), who shows up on "Cobra Kai" season 6 ahead of the return of the show's Big Bad.
In an interview with TV Insider, series co-creator Hayden Schlossberg explained the reasoning behind bringing back the deep-cut character:
"It allowed us to create a situation where — I mean, this dovetails into Terry Silver's reveal. But we love the idea that you see somebody from 'Karate Kid III' that's popping into our world and it's like a little bit of a hint of Terry Silver that may be there."
The mention of Snake and the return of Dennis shows that "Cobra Kai" wants to remind viewers of Terry Silver's villainous backstory and the franchise's past. Let's just hope that the antagonist sees the error of his ways soon, though, as he risks proving his attorney right by potentially joining his old henchman in the morgue. Guys like Silver don't want peace, but his return means that the remaining episodes of "Cobra Kai" will be eventful.
"Cobra Kai" season 6 part 3 will premiere February 13, 2025, on Netflix.