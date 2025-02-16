Sony Once Canceled A Major Video Game Movie — After Releasing A Trailer

It's no secret that video game movies have been risky propositions for most of their history, though that's changed in more recent years with successful adaptations of big properties like Mario and Sonic the Hedgehog. But back in the mid-2010s, the genre was still mostly wildcards bending toward box office bombs. Unperturbed by this, Sony decided to get in on the business with a handful of movies adapting major PlayStation properties. Specifically, two hit action-platformer franchises from the PS2 era — "Ratchet & Clank" and "Sly Cooper" — were put in development as animated films.

The "Ratchet" adaptation was announced in 2013, and the "Sly" movie got a full teaser trailer a year later. Blockade Entertainment, animation studio Rainmaker Entertainment, and director Kevin Munroe and animation studio were attached to both. The projects even had some video game pedigree in the form of Blockade producer Brad Foxhoven, who previously worked on games like "Stranglehold" and "Def Jam: Fight for New York," as well as video game movies like Sony's 2014 "Heavenly Sword" adaptation and John Woo's canceled "Metroid" movie.

The "Sly Cooper" trailer featured redesigned characters in a CGI aesthetic that departed notably from the games' cel-shaded look. Still, fans were excited, and it seemed like a great match of IP and medium. "Sly Cooper" is sort of like "Ocean's Eleven" by way of "Zootopia," and its world is perfect for a family-friendly animated heist adventure. Unfortunately, "Ratchet & Clank" became an utter box-office failure upon release, grossing just $14.4 million on a budget of $20 million. That collapse led to a series of issues with the "Sly Cooper" production, and Rainmaker left the project in 2017, effectively killing the movie for good.