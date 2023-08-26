Every Video Game Easter Egg In Gran Turismo
Despite a few bumps and an over-reliance on familiar cliches, the big-screen anticipated adaptation of the popular video game "Gran Turismo" still dazzles thanks to Neill Blomkamp's solid direction and the performances from all involved.
Featuring Archie Madekwe, David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, and Djimon Hounsou, "Gran Turismo" chronicles the true-life story of Jann Mardenborough — a dedicated gamer who seized the opportunity of a lifetime: racing in the major leagues. Not virtually, mind you, but on a real track alongside genuine cars and professional drivers. While the script takes liberties with the factual narrative, the core essence remains, ensuring the audience enjoys a nice helping of grounded drama to accompany the popcorn-fueled excitement.
Naturally, no adaptation of a video game is replete without paying homage to its source material. Blomkamp crafts a film centered around the world of "Gran Turismo" that seamlessly resonates with the essence of the game itself. Consequently, viewers can expect plenty of Easter eggs, though some might require a keen eye to spot amidst the nonstop action. Here are a few that I uncovered during my viewing. So, buckle up! Oh, and possible spoilers ahead.
PlayStation Graphics and Sound Effect
Ah, the life of a video gamer. You wake up in the morning, eat some cereal, down an energy drink, turn on your TV, grab a controller, and it's off to the races. As someone who owns a PS5, I often feel the rush of adrenaline that arrives when that console comes to life — its innards humming like a car engine, lights flickering like one of those alien spaceships in "Close Encounters of the Third Kind." "Press the PS button on your controller," prompts the TV. Doing so causes a distinct chime PlayStation fans will instantly recognize, a sound that kicks off a grand adventure.
Blomkamp inserts the same sound into "Gran Turismo," notably whenever title cards appear on the screen. It's a minor detail, but fans should get a kick out of it and brace for high-octane drama.
If that weren't enough, the director also leans on various video game effects, particularly during the racing sequences. We see driver lines on the track as they appear in "Gran Turismo" and are constantly aware of Jann's position in any event, thanks to the floating number graphic above his vehicle. It's a fantastic way to help viewers follow the action while paying not-so-subtle lip service to the video game.
Jann Mardenborough's Real Username
Another enjoyable detail within "Gran Turismo" is the incorporation of Jann Mardenborough's authentic PlayStation Network username. In an interview with Radio Times, Mardenborough remarked, "There's a scene where it shows me qualifying for GT Academy, and in the top left corner, it's got my username, and it's my real PSN username. Only PSN users would know that."
Once again, this falls into the category of those bits you might overlook. Yet, it stands as a testament to the extent of Mardenborough's input and impact on the production. Additionally, the film integrates authentic childhood photos of him alongside a sports car, a pivotal plot element that vividly illustrates the origins of the character's passion for racing.
Now that you're on to Mardenborough's PSN alias, you might consider seeking him out on PlayStation and challenging him to a good-natured round of "Gran Turismo." Of course, that's provided he can carve out sufficient free time for such pursuits these days. After all, he is a professional race car driver!
Gran Turismo Creator Kazunori Yamauchi Cameo
"Gran Turismo" gives significant recognition to its creators, highlighting how Kazunori Yamauchi embarked on the journey of crafting a gaming experience that authentically emulates a real-life race. This endeavor involved meticulously simulating physics, encompassing weight distribution, tire grip, and suspension behavior. Actor Takehiro Hira portrays Yamauchi in the film; the character spends much of his screen time monitoring screens with a solemn expression. He shares a fleeting encounter with Mardenborough but only engages with the youngster sparingly.
However, were you aware that the actual Yamauchi makes a cameo appearance in the movie? In a brief scene, shortly after Mardenborough signs his contract with Nissan, he and his girlfriend venture to Tokyo for a celebratory escapade. Amid their excursion, they find themselves seated at a restaurant, savoring sushi. As they relish the meal, they extend gratitude to their chef — who turns out to be Kazunori Yamauchi himself. Why Yamauchi didn't directly portray himself in the film remains a mystery. After all, the role wouldn't have necessitated a significant acting effort. Presumably, Yamauchi possesses the ability to convey emotions as subtly as Hira. At least he had the opportunity to participate in the filmmaking process, even if only briefly.
An additional tidbit regarding cameos: the film's conclusion reveals that the real Mardenborough undertook all the driving stuntwork for his onscreen counterpart. Talk about dedication!
Exact Replica of Jann Mardenborough's Gaming Rig
The gaming rig Mardenborough uses serves as a great example of Blomkamp's devotion to detail. Intricately designed, this device allows him to feel like he's in the seat of a race car, providing optimal realism during his numerous "Gran Turismo" quests. As it turns out, the film replicates Mardenborough's rig, lending even more authenticity to this incredible true story.
"The gaming rig that's in my bedroom is an exact replica of the gaming rig I used to qualify for GT Academy," he told Radio Times. "And it's important because that rig was — I made it. I made it and painted it in a certain Art Deco way because I made it in the school, and that rig is what I used to qualify for GTA. So, I asked Neill, 'Could you please put these in there,' and he did."
Blomkamp also used Mardenborough's helmet colors in the film, a nice personal touch since, as Mardenborough explained in the same interview, the helmet is the only thing a driver can customize. "I'm very happy," he said.
Camera Angles
As noted above, "Gran Turismo" isn't exactly a video game adaptation in the traditional sense. Instead, it tells a story that happens to feature the game significantly. That said, Blomkamp still films the picture like a video game. Got it? For example, the director, working with cinematography Jacques Jouffret, uses various tricks to place the viewer as close to the action as possible during the numerous racing scenes. This technique involves shifting camera angles, some ripped straight out of the game.
During an early car chase, Blomkamp places his camera above and behind Mardenborough's vehicle, giving us a bird's eye view of the sequence that mimics the third-person angle utilized in the game. Later, racing scenes bounce around from the POVs of the driver to a surface-level view of the road. We even get helicopter shots that capture the ferocity from afar, recalling nearly every racing game in existence. So, in a sense, this is the perfect "Gran Turismo" adaptation that isn't a "Gran Turismo" adaptation. Savvy?
Peek Behind-the-scenes
For "Gran Turismo" enthusiasts, staying through the end credits is a must. Blomkamp presents real-life instances of Mardenborough paralleled with corresponding events in the film and offers a sneak peek behind the scenes of the video game development process. As the credits roll, a captivating montage unfolds — showcasing an array of cars meticulously photographed in studios, cruising along roads with mounted cameras, and set up in assorted settings. Viewers get a glimpse into the methods employed by the game's creators to capture these vehicles for the virtual realm.
Interwoven within the film are additional moments that grant insight into the intricate game design. Early on, Kazunori Yamauchi inspects a racing track, enters a car, and captures his driving exploits. The subsequent scene reveals him maneuvering along the same route in a video game rig, effectively conveying the intricate process of translating reality into a computerized simulation.
If these details don't start your engines, you can still revel in the sight of the impressive cars showcased during the credits. These magnificent machines are elegantly presented and photographed akin to supermodels on display. Their striking beauty is a sight to behold, offering a glimpse into why "Gran Turismo" has etched itself so enduringly into the collective consciousness.
Familiar Video Game Terms
Any individual engaged in video gaming is familiar with the playful banter accompanying the online experience. Within the gaming community, a distinct jargon has emerged that might sound foreign to outsiders but possesses the ability to resonate with those fluent in its vocabulary.
A touch of this video game vernacular finds its way into "Gran Turismo." In a particular instance, after Mardenborough's initial attempt to secure the essential FIA license required to join the Nissan team fails, a pit crew member taunts him with the term "Noob," used to let someone know they suck. The comment strikes a nerve with Mardenborough, particularly given the prevailing sentiment at the racing circuit, where no one appears to welcome his presence.
Subsequently, during a pivotal moment in the climactic race at Le Mans, Jack Salter (Harbour) snaps Mardenborough out of his funk by asking, "You mad, bro?" This phrase, commonly rendered as "U mad, bro?" in memes, gained notoriety when cornerback Richard Sherman shouted it following a Seattle Seahawks victory over Tom Brady's Patriots during a regular season match. Gamers frequently employ this catchphrase as a tactic to rile up opponents. Here, Salter uses it to anger Mardenborough, who lets out his rage on the race track.
At any rate, it's fun to see the film pay homage to the gaming community with a few tried and true phrases.
Podium Poses
In the climactic race at Le Mans, Mardenborough and his team achieve a remarkable third-place finish, thus securing a spot on the podium and effectively demonstrating their prowess as capable racers. As tradition dictates, the celebration unfolds with gallons of sparkling champagne, confetti, and heartfelt embraces in front of a raucous crowd. "Gran Turismo" players will likely recognize the striking similarities between the triumphant poses struck by Jann and his team and their in-game avatars. As it turns out, this was intentional.
In a conversation with PlayStation, Blomkamp elaborated on the film's inclusion of numerous subtle Easter eggs, citing "minor moments like reenacting certain victory poses from the game that we had our actors perform in the movie."
Undoubtedly, anyone who has won an online race will attest to the power of the almighty victory pose. Players have the autonomy to tailor their celebratory actions within the game, leading to many distinct possibilities. Therefore, should you catch a glimpse of "Gran Turismo" and spot a familiar pose you've adopted, congrats — feel free to replicate that iconic Leonardo DiCaprio pointing meme from "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."
Vehicles from the Game
Naturally, like a showcase, "Gran Turismo" presents a mesmerizing reel of luxury cars bound to captivate automobile enthusiasts and gearheads alike. The website Traxion reports that Blomkamp's film features an impressive array of vehicles, ranging from the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992) to the Aston Martin Vintage GT12. Interestingly, while the V8 iteration of the latter is present in "Gran Turismo 7," the GT12 is notably absent, possibly hinting at its potential availability in the future.
Blomkamp possesses his own set of personal favorites. In conversation with PlayStation, he shared, "I mean, there's a Generation 1 NSX at the beginning of the film, which is a big deal for me. I have a lot of love for that car. And at the other end of the spectrum, we also wanted some really extravagant selections that would function as genuine Easter eggs for car enthusiasts — like the Koenigsegg Gemera, a yet-to-be-released car boasting 1700 horsepower in a 4-seater configuration. It's akin to a fusion of Bugatti and Rolls Royce."
All in all, there's plenty here for car lovers to drool during the extensive racing sequences. Keep your eyes peeled!
Movie References
According to Blomkamp, the racing sequences in "Gran Turismo" drew significant inspiration from Steve McQueen's 1971 drama "Le Mans." While not directly referencing a video game, this aspect remains noteworthy for cinephiles.
"That movie is insane," Blomkamp remarked to PlayStation. "You can tell how fast they're going. You can tell how dangerous it is. You can even tell how polluting the cars are. It's amazing." Blomkamp intentionally recreated a few shots from "Le Mans," specifically focusing on zooming in on each character before the race to heighten tension. "There's a very similar sequence in our film with our protagonist and his opponents that was directly inspired by the McQueen classic," he disclosed.
Following Mardenborugh and his crew's triumphant third-place finish at Le Mans, their podium celebration unfolds to the backdrop of a distinctly familiar melody. Movie lovers will promptly recognize the tune "God Moving Over the Face of the Waters," by Moby — and previously featured in Michael Mann's crime thriller "Heat." While there's no official confirmation of whether Blomkamp incorporated this musical cue as a tribute to Mann's iconic film starring Al Pacino and Robert De Niro, it's still interesting that he chose this track specifically for "Gran Turismo."