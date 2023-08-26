Every Video Game Easter Egg In Gran Turismo

Despite a few bumps and an over-reliance on familiar cliches, the big-screen anticipated adaptation of the popular video game "Gran Turismo" still dazzles thanks to Neill Blomkamp's solid direction and the performances from all involved.

Featuring Archie Madekwe, David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, and Djimon Hounsou, "Gran Turismo" chronicles the true-life story of Jann Mardenborough — a dedicated gamer who seized the opportunity of a lifetime: racing in the major leagues. Not virtually, mind you, but on a real track alongside genuine cars and professional drivers. While the script takes liberties with the factual narrative, the core essence remains, ensuring the audience enjoys a nice helping of grounded drama to accompany the popcorn-fueled excitement.

Naturally, no adaptation of a video game is replete without paying homage to its source material. Blomkamp crafts a film centered around the world of "Gran Turismo" that seamlessly resonates with the essence of the game itself. Consequently, viewers can expect plenty of Easter eggs, though some might require a keen eye to spot amidst the nonstop action. Here are a few that I uncovered during my viewing. So, buckle up! Oh, and possible spoilers ahead.