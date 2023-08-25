Gran Turismo's Most Controversial Moment Is Based On A Tragic Real-Life Event

Warning: This article contains spoilers (and not the ones you find on cars) for "Gran Turismo."

In many ways, the most shocking thing about "Gran Turismo," the based-on-a-true-story sports drama/biopic of how Jann Mardenborough transformed from a gamer to a full-fledged racer, is the fact that such a grounded and straightforward film ended up with director Neill Blomkamp ("District 9," "Elysium," and "Chappie") behind the wheel. Competently directed and following much of the same formula as several other films in this genre have done before (you can check out my comprehensive review for /Film here), "Gran Turismo" wouldn't seem like the obvious choice to act as a lightning rod for potential controversy. An obsessive racing simulation gamer enters a competition, qualifies for GT Academy, and relies on the support of friends, family, peers, and his trainer to become an actual, professional driver. Simple enough, no?

Well, it is, aside from the inclusion of one particularly fraught moment in the life of the real Jann Mardenborough.

Played by Archie Madekwe in the film, Jann begins his racing career inauspiciously — a series of poor performances and even some DNF's (in racing parlance, "Did Not Finish") threaten to end this joint experiment by Nissan and PlayStation before it ever really gets off the ground. But, as portrayed in the film, a life-changing crash during the German-set race at the notoriously challenging Nürburgring track upends everything. When Jann's car goes airborne, it crashes into the stands and ends up killing a spectator while injuring several more. The film repurposes this traumatic event as the springboard to Jann rededicating himself to his passion and eventually placing third at the formidable 24 Hours of Le Mans race ... but that's not quite how it played out in real life.