Gran Turismo Ending Explained: Gamers, Rise Up

This article contains spoilers for "Gran Turismo," particularly the ending (duh).

It's the quintessential rags-to-riches tale of the 21st Century. A group of highly-skilled gamers is plucked out of digital anonymity around the world, subjected to a grueling and intensive training academy, and then placed in enormously expensive and wildly dangerous racecars to compete against much older and more experienced pros. What could go wrong?

Director Neill Blomkamp's latest feature, "Gran Turismo" (which I reviewed for /Film here), tells the shockingly true story of how Nissan and PlayStation partnered up for one of the most unbelievable stunts in professional sports history. Centered on young gamer-turned-racer Jann Mardenborough (played by Archie Madekwe), the film takes him from his gaming computer in the suburbs of Cardiff to the fastest and most difficult racetracks across the entire globe ... all thanks to the efforts of Nissan marketing executive Danny Moore (Orlando Bloom), the brainchild behind the entire venture, and washed-up racer Jack Salter (David Harbour), persuaded to take up training duties for the young recruits at GT Academy.

While the film takes certain liberties in depicting the life and events of Jann's rapid ascension to the top of the racing world, the end result parallels the real-life figure's actual success. After shrugging off years of self-doubt, setbacks, and even a tragic accident that could've put the entire program in jeopardy, Jann proved his worth and ultimately placed third at the grueling, 24-hour race at Le Mans. The triumphant final act of "Gran Turismo" chronicles this unlikely feat against all odds, emphasizing the incredible amount of difficulty to stand toe-to-toe with the best racecar drivers in the world. For those who've now experienced this thrill ride in theaters, let's dig deeper into it.