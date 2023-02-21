David Harbour Thinks It's Time To End Stranger Things

As some robot guy once said, "a thing isn't beautiful because it lasts." That's a difficult lesson to learn, especially in the entertainment business. It's doubly difficult when a massive franchise like Netflix's "Stranger Things" is concerned; each successive season of the hit series manages to capture the attention of all of pop culture upon dropping, resulting not only in a deluge of memes and discussions online but sales of copious merchandise items. Heck, the show even found time to resurrect Kate Bush's back catalog during season 4!

Yet all things must pass, and as the actors who began the show as children start to literally age out of their roles, it's becoming clear to all involved that the end is near. There's also the sense from a story perspective that things need to be resolved, as the supernatural forces menacing the small town of Hawkins, Indiana close in on our older, wiser heroes.

That's the vibe surrounding the upcoming fifth and final season "Stranger Things," and it's one that star David Harbour, who portrays town sheriff and ex-Russian prisoner Jim Hopper, agrees with. Just because the end is nigh, however, doesn't mean that it's a bad thing.