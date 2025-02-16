Bruce Willis' First Movie Was Directed By A Hollywood Legend

If you know the name Blake Edwards, you probably know it from one of the several classic movies he directed, especially "Breakfast at Tiffany's," "Days of Wine and Roses," "The Pink Panther" (and several of its sequels), "The Great Race," "The Party," and "Victor/Victoria." Although Edwards became known for his comedy chops, it wasn't a genre he worked within exclusively. He also made several film noirs ("Experiment in Terror," "Gunn," and "The Tamarind Seed"), westerns ("Wild Rovers"), and even a gritty procedural thriller based on a Michael Crichton novel, "The Carey Treatment."

Yet apart from his golden age comedy films, it's likely that Edwards is most known for a trend he inadvertently helped kick off: the '80s sex comedy. His 1979 hit "10" became a complimentary part of the sex comedy wave that was hitting cinemas around that time; where films like "Animal House" and "Porky's" were catering to a horny teenager demographic, "10" and its spawn — films like "Blame It On Rio" and "Hardbodies" — appealed to the middle-aged male looking to have a fling. While Edwards didn't suddenly pivot and dive into making a bunch of adult sex comedies, he occasionally attempted to subvert this newfound brand.

He played around with the iconography of an aging sex symbol like Burt Reynolds in "The Man Who Loved Women," leaned further into farce with "Skin Deep," and flipped the script on a misogynist by switching him into a woman's body in "Switch." While the majority of the comedy in "Blind Date" is Edwards continuing his penchant for farce, it also contains a "be careful what you wish for" thread for randy men, giving Willis' character a beautiful woman (Kim Basinger) as a blind date who then proves way too much for him to handle.