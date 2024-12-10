The Bruce Willis Box Office Flop That Didn't Even Make $200,000

In 2022, Bruce Willis retired from acting following a diagnosis of aphasia, which was then confirmed to be frontotemporal dementia the following year. That sobering development certainly cast his late-career choices in a different light. Willis' final movie was the overlooked 2023 sci-fi action thriller "Assassin," but for the most part he had become a rent-a-star for low budget B-movie schlock. Considering what we now know about his health, however, much of that could easily be explained as a man trying to make his money before it was too late. Such a state of affairs would make for a sad ending to a career that otherwise remains one of the most impressive in Hollywood history. But even with a slew of middling action thrillers populating his later filmography, nothing could really take away from Willis' standing as one of the best to ever do it.

Willis was and is a movie star in every sense of the word. He not only redefined what an action hero could be in the '80s with "Die Hard," but he also had a real versatility that had previously allowed him to front the ABC comedy drama "Moonlighting," and would see him carry everything from psychological thrillers such as "The Sixth Sense" to comedies such as "The Whole Nine Yards." As dire as some of his more recent choices have been, then, his early filmography will always speak for itself.

But even in his heyday, the "Die Hard" star was no stranger to box office flops and critical failures. Willis regretted starring in the infamous 1990 flop that was "The Bonfire of the Vanities," and then there was, of course, his notorious 1991 misfire "Hudson Hawk," a misunderstood commercial disaster that nearly ruined his career. But neither of those really match the outright blunder that was 1999's "Breakfast of Champions," a film that was essentially withdrawn from public consumption immediately following its abysmal critical debut. As with so many films lambasted upon their arrival, the film has undergone somewhat of a reappraisal as the years have gone on. In 2024, IndieWire called it "One of Bruce Willis' best movies," and YouTube is full of video essays about how the film deserves a second look. Nevertheless, at the time of its release, "Breakfast of Champions" was met with a reaction worse than some of the stuff from Willis' late-career B-movie run.