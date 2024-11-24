Bruce Willis Deeply Regrets Starring In This Flop With Tom Hanks And Morgan Freeman

Tom Wolfe's social satire "The Bonfire of the Vanities" was published in 1987 and was constructed as a wry, readable send-up of New York's high society at the time. Its story follows a callow yuppie named Sherman McCoy who, while out on a drive with his mistress Maria, accidentally head into the Bronx. A series of small misunderstandings results in Maria taking the wheel and accidentally running over a Black teenager, Henry Lamb, then fleeing the scene. The accident is covered by a burned-out tabloid reporter named Peter Fallow, whose reporting leads to McCoy's arrest. The bulk of the narrative then focuses on McCoy's trial. No one is wholly good in "Bonfire," and most of the characters are largely bad.

The book was infamously adapted into a feature film by Brian De Palma in 1990, and, boy howdy, is it bad. Every character is miscast, with Tom Hanks playing Sherman McCoy and Melanie Griffith playing his mistress. Meanwhile, Bruce Willis plays Peter Fallow, who's no longer a burnout; instead, he's a dandyish celebrity drunk who barely seemed invested in the story. The film also features Kim Cattrall as McCoy's wife, Morgan Freeman as the judge in the case, and an uncredited F. Murray Abraham as the District Attorney.

De Palma's "Bonfire" was a massive bomb, grossing only $15.4 million at the box office on a budget of $47 million. It was also roundly panned by critics, with some comparing it to the "Police Academy" movies. It currently has a 15% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and was nominated for five Razzie awards. The production was also infamously troubled, and author Julie Salamon wrote a famous book, "The Devil's Candy," all about how everything fell apart.

Of course, the film's cast has since worked very hard to distance themselves from the project. In 1996, Willis spoke to Playboy Magazine (transribed on the interviewer's website) about the movie, stating that "Bonfire" is the only film he would never want to do again.