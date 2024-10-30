Bruce Willis Almost Became The Face Of An Action Movie Franchise A Year Before Die Hard

For most of his career, Bruce Willis was known as an action hero, often playing cops, soldiers, or other leather-tough gentlemen of fortune. When Sylvester Stallone's nostalgia-based actioner "The Expendables" was released in 2010, Willis was one of the most prevalent credits, listed right next to Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger's names. He was, in the eyes of the public, one of America's top leading men when it came to guns and mayhem. Willis played action heroes so well, though, because of a smirking, self-deprecating quality that often undercut his capacity for violence. Willis always lent a twinkling sense of humor to his gun-toting roles, making his genre pictures unique.

It's worth remembering that before "Die Hard," Willis was best known for the 1985 TV series "Moonlighting," a romantic caper show he starred in with Cybill Shepherd. He also appeared in the critically panned but widely successful comedy "Blind Date" wherein he played an everyday schlub who had to wrangle the drunken wildness of Kim Basinger. He was known as a comedian and a romantic lead, and was certainly not prime "action hero" material. In the mid-1980s, action heroes were over-muscled super-soldiers like John Rambo or John Matrix, and Willis was comparatively wimpy, making him an odd choice to play John McClane in John McTiernan's hostage/heist movie "Die Hard" in 1988.

However, Willis played McClane well, proving that he could be a wisecracking comedy character while also murdering scads of bad buys. After that, his range as an actor opened up.

Back in 2007, Willis spoke with Entertainment Weekly about his career, revealing that about the same time he was handed a script to "Die Hard," he also was considering taking the role of Sergeant Marting Riggs, the character eventually played by Mel Gibson in Richard Donner's 1987 cop film "Lethal Weapon." Had he accepted the part, Willis' action career may have taken off a year earlier.