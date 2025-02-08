5 Actors Who Were Almost Cast As The Big Bang Theory's Penny Before Kaley Cuoco

Fans of "The Big Bang Theory" know that, for twelve seasons and the same number of years, Kaley Cuoco brought some much-needed levity to the role of Penny, the beautiful and outgoing aspiring actress who moves into the apartment across the hall from Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki). Penny is basically an audience surrogate who hangs out with a group of intensely nerdy guys with a ton of esoteric knowledge about science and pop culture.

As the resident "normie," Penny translates their nonsense for the viewers and, within the universe of the show, helps all of the guys evolve. Leonard, Penny's on-again, off-again boyfriend, is a much better person after he spends years as Penny's partner. Penny ultimately breaks Sheldon's barriers down to the point where he considers her one of his best friends in the world. When Penny first meets Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg), he's a lecherous, irritating guy; after she introduces him to his future wife Bernadette Rostenkowski (Melissa Rauch), Howard grows up. Even Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar), who can't even speak around Penny at first due to debilitating nervousness, is changed for the better, becoming one of Penny's closest confidantes.

Penny's impact on "The Big Bang Theory" is due in large part to Cuoco's funny, lived-in, and honest portrayal of the character, so it might be surprising to learn that a bunch of people were considered before Cuoco was finally cast — including an actress who filmed an entire pilot episode for the series that ultimately got scrapped. Here are five actors who almost played Penny on "The Big Bang Theory."