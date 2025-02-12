The True Story Behind Hulu's We Were The Lucky Ones, Explained

Erica Lipez's eight-part historical drama, "We Were the Lucky Ones," deals with a harrowing subject matter. The year is 1938, and the Polish city of Radom is home to the Kurc family, who gather together to celebrate Passover. These are turbulent times, as vicious anti-semitism is on the rise in Poland, and the Kurcs initially seem insulated from everyday racial politics due to their social stature. As the Kurcs gather around the family table, we are introduced to each member, including siblings Halina (Joey King) and Addy (Logan Lerman), who talk about their hopes and dreams paving the path for the future. The older Mila (Hadas Yaron) is excited about giving birth to her first child, while Jakob (Amit Rahav) gushes about his passion for photography. In a heartbreaking turn of events, this family gathering turns out to be the last one as the Kurcs get separated with the advent of war.

Is "We Were the Lucky Ones" a true story? It's certainly inspired by a true story, and the Hulu miniseries is based on Georgia Hunter's eponymous novel. Hunter drew from her own family's experiences during Nazi Germany's occupation of Poland in 1939, detailing how her loved ones were torn apart. Spending nine years researching her family's survival story and weaving elements of it into her novel, Hunter wrote a visceral story underlining what it meant to be a young Polish Jew during World War II. The author talked about this blend of history and fiction in her work during an interview with Book Club Babble:

"My goal in writing 'We Were the Lucky Ones' was not only to tell the story in a way that did the family justice, but that also allowed readers to step into my relatives' shoes [...] And so while my narrative is based on actual people and real events, I decided in the end to allow myself the creative license to fictionalize it—to add those human, emotional details I wasn't able to uncover in my research, such as what my characters were thinking and saying and feeling."

Let's take a look at how the Hulu adaptation tackles the heavy themes of the book, and learn more about the real-life story that informs both the book and the series.