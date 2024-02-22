We Were The Lucky Ones - Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Info

For fans of World War II period dramas and the original "Percy Jackson" films, I have incredible news. The limited series "We Were the Lucky Ones" is coming to Disney's newly-purchased Hulu very soon, and it looks like it's going to be worth the wait.

The show is "inspired by the incredible true story of one Jewish family separated at the start of World War II, determined to survive and reunite," according to the official synopsis. "The series demonstrates how in the face of the 20th century's darkest moment, the human spirit can endure and even thrive. The series is a tribute to the triumph of hope and love against all odds."

It is adapted from a New York Times best-selling novel of the same name by Georgia Hunter, a 46-year-old Jewish-American author. Her book is based on the true story of her family's survival in the Holocaust. Although the series delves into dark subject matter, it is a tale of optimism in the face of a very dark moment in human history.

"At its core, our show is a story about courage," the author told ET Online. Her book was released in 2017, but the adaptation has yet to premiere. So, how long will fans of the book have to wait before they see it hit the small screen? And who exactly will play the beloved characters, many of whom are based on Hunter's real family? Luckily for you, I looked into all the details so you don't have to.