We Were The Lucky Ones - Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Info
For fans of World War II period dramas and the original "Percy Jackson" films, I have incredible news. The limited series "We Were the Lucky Ones" is coming to Disney's newly-purchased Hulu very soon, and it looks like it's going to be worth the wait.
The show is "inspired by the incredible true story of one Jewish family separated at the start of World War II, determined to survive and reunite," according to the official synopsis. "The series demonstrates how in the face of the 20th century's darkest moment, the human spirit can endure and even thrive. The series is a tribute to the triumph of hope and love against all odds."
It is adapted from a New York Times best-selling novel of the same name by Georgia Hunter, a 46-year-old Jewish-American author. Her book is based on the true story of her family's survival in the Holocaust. Although the series delves into dark subject matter, it is a tale of optimism in the face of a very dark moment in human history.
"At its core, our show is a story about courage," the author told ET Online. Her book was released in 2017, but the adaptation has yet to premiere. So, how long will fans of the book have to wait before they see it hit the small screen? And who exactly will play the beloved characters, many of whom are based on Hunter's real family? Luckily for you, I looked into all the details so you don't have to.
When does We Were The Lucky Ones premiere?
For those holding their breath waiting for the release of "We Were the Lucky Ones," prepare to exhale. The highly anticipated series premieres Thursday, March 28 on Hulu, just over a month from now. The first three episodes of the show will be available to stream on the premiere date and the subsequent episodes will drop weekly through April. The show will not extend past the events of the book, which means that it is a limited series and will only span eight episodes total.
Hulu has had incredible success with its adapted series "The Handmaid's Tale," which first premiered in 2017 and will soon enter its sixth and final season (per Deadline). The last season has not yet begun production due to delays caused by the Screen Actors' Guild and Writers' Guild of America strikes in 2023, so fans will have to wait for the show's final entry. Luckily, they will have other potentially great shows like "We Were the Lucky Ones" to tide them over.
What are the plot details of We Were The Lucky Ones?
"We Were The Lucky Ones" follows a Jewish family's struggle to "survive and reunite," as the plot synopsis reads, during the horrific events of World War II. Scattered across the European continent, their travel was restricted and their lives were at stake. The mini-series, adapted from Hunter's book of the same name, is based on the true story of her family's experience during the Holocaust and surrounding events.
The Kurc family of the series is originally from Radom, Poland, the same place as Hunter's family. Poland shares a border with Germany and was the first country to be invaded during the Second World War, triggering the involvement of several foreign powers. But the hometown of the Kerc family isn't the only thing that the series and novel share with the novelist's real family. Addy Kerc, one of the main characters in the book and the series, is based very closely on the author's real-life grandfather.
Who is in the cast of We Were The Lucky Ones?
The limited series stars Joey King and Logan Lerman as siblings Halina and Addy Kurc. King is best known for her Emmy-nominated performance in "The Act" as Gypsy Rose-Blanchard and her starring role in the Netflix teen rom-com "The Kissing Booth." Lerman notably played the titular lead in the 2010 adaptation of "Percy Jackson & the Lightning Thief" and also starred in the coming-of-age film "The Perks of Being a Wallflower," making him a bonafide expert at bringing novelistic characters to life on screen. The actor also recently played a Jewish Nazi hunter from '70s New York City in the drama series "Hunters" opposite Al Pacino.
Lerman and King were recently co-stars in the 2022 action film "Bullet Train" before reuniting for "We Were the Lucky Ones." The two stars are both Jewish themselves and feel personally connected to the project by their families' histories.
"Being able to explore a role that touches on my own ancestry, it's very personal," King explained at a press panel in February, per ET Online.
"I think it's important to tell these stories for every generation, this is about when hate goes unchecked," added her co-star. Lerman also revealed that his grandfather narrowly escaped the Holocaust, having fled Germany in the 1930s and hidden out in China until after Adolf Hitler's death.
Israeli actor Hadas Yaron, "Killing Eve" actor Henry-Lloyd Hughes, and Amit Rahav from the Netflix drama "Unorthodox" will all join King and Lerman onscreen as fellow members of the Kerc family. Sam Woolf, Michael Aloni, Moran Rosenblatt, Eva Feiler, Lior Ashkenazi, and Robin Weigert will also play recurring characters outside of the core family.
Who are the directors, writers, and producers of We Were the Lucky Ones?
The forthcoming Hulu show was written and executive produced by Erica Lipez, who also executive produced for other successful series like "The Morning Show," "Julia," and "Bates Motel." Lipez also served as the showrunner for "We Were the Lucky Ones," her first time in the role.
Thomas Kail, who helmed the Broadway musical "Hamilton," is directing and executive producing the 2024 limited series. Although Kail is best known for his theatrical work, this will not be his first foray into film and television. He has previously directed several episodes of television, including three episodes of the FX series "2 Broke Girls," and even co-created the Emmy Award-winning FX mini-series "Fosse/Verdon."
Jennifer Todd, whose work as a producer has earned her three Primetime Emmy nominations, is also an executive producer for "We Were the Lucky Ones." She has produced some of the biggest films of the 21st century, from "Memento" to "Across the Universe" to the live-action adaptation of "Alice in Wonderland." She has even produced television specials like the Oscars award ceremony in 2018 and filmed stageplays like "Come from Away." Most recently, she collaborated with Kail on "Up Here," a Hulu series that coincidentally stars Lerman's "The Perks of Being a Wallflower" castmate Mae Whitman. Todd is currently working under the production company Old 320 Sycamore.
Adam Milch, who executive produced "The Morning Show" alongside Lipez, is also an executive producer on the upcoming Hulu series, as is Hunter.
Has We Were the Lucky Ones released a trailer?
The trailer for "We Were the Lucky Ones" was released on February 9, 2024, just over a month ahead of the series' release. It features Lerman and King sporting Polish accents — I will leave it up to the native speakers to determine just how accurate they are. In the trailer, we see that Halina is determined to join her brother Addy in Paris.
As conditions for Jewish people in Europe worsen and World War II breaks out, the prospect of reuniting with her brother and the other members of her family seems progressively impossible. "Travelling for you is a death sentence," one character warns her. In another shot, we see her and another woman running through the woods, clearly trying to flee captivity.
To know how it all ends, we will just have to wait for the show to come out — or read the novel, of course, but that would be cheating.
What is We Were the Lucky Ones rated?
Although the official rating of the Hulu limited series has not yet been announced, the trailer and subject matter leave plenty of room for speculation. The Holocaust has been depicted in children's media like "The Boy in the Striped Pajamas," but it is a violent and jarring setting for a story. Even the 2008 film, which was geared specifically at children, was rated PG-13.
Given that the trailer for "We Were the Lucky Ones" includes a shot of a battlefield, the rating will have to be at least PG for moderate violence. If the war itself is a significant part of the show, then that rating may be bumped up to TV-14 or even TV-MA. It doesn't seem like the show includes any foul language but, then again, that probably wouldn't be included in the trailer anyway.
All told, it will probably be safe to watch "We Were the Lucky Ones" with children present, especially since it is first and foremost a historical drama about a family. However, young children should probably be supervised while watching this series.