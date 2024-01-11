The Terrifying Details In The Zone Of Interest Came From Actual Holocaust And WWII Survivors

The horrors of World War II are not depicted on screen in Jonathan Glazer's new film "The Zone of Interest," easily one of the best films of the year. "The Zone of Interest" takes place largely in the posh, well-maintained home of Rudolf Höss (Christian Friedel), which boasts green lawns, a lovely garden, a small pool with a waterslide, and spacious bedrooms. Höss and his family also have a greenhouse and access to a local stream where they swim on sunny days. Höss is also a Nazi commandant in charge of overseeing Auschwitz, a facility that directly neighbors his home. Furnaces, burning up hundreds of human beings, are constantly aflame, and the film's soundtrack booms with the distant fires. Very occasionally, a scream leaks its way in through the Höss family windows.

The Höss family is completely at peace with the death they are complicit in, more concerned with bourgeois comforts and career opportunities than anything human or humane. The film is chilling in its depiction of the banality of evil.

Throughout Glazer's film, there are several color-inverted sequences wherein a young Polish girl sneaks around the walls of Auschwitz, secretly hiding food in the ground or among the prisoners' work equipment, hoping to feed the Nazi's victims. As it so happens, these sequences were based on a very specific real-world experience communicated to Glazer in some research interviews he conducted. In a recent after-film Q&A during nationwide previews for "The Zone of Interest," Glazer talked about that story, and some others that inspired the details of his film.