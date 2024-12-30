This Ben Affleck Crime Thriller Had A Much Different Robbery In The Book

Ben Affleck's career as a filmmaker and actor has become a series of rises and falls. One of his peaks was from 2007 to 2012, when he pivoted to directing, won people back, and capped it off with a Best Picture win for "Argo." (This preceded the fall in 2016, when Affleck's run as Batman got off on the wrong foot and his next film, "Live By Night," disappointed.)

Affleck's second film is 2010's "The Town," where he plays bank robber Doug MacRay, who falls for bank teller Claire Keesey (Rebecca Hall) after his crew takes her hostage during a heist. And you thought your parents had a wild "how we first met" story! The town in the title is Charlestown, a Boston neighborhood that once had a reputation for a high amount of robberies. Supporting characters include Doug's unhinged right hand James "Jem" Coughlin (Jeremy Renner), Jem's needy sister Krista (Blake Lively), and FBI Agent Adam Frawley (Jon Hamm) who thinks he's the yuppie Melvin Purvis.

"The Town" is based on the 2004 novel "Prince of Thieves" by Chuck Hogan. It's a slickly written thriller that more than earns comparison to Dennis Lehane outside of just the Boston setting. Both the book and movie feature three robbery sequences: the first one is at the bank Claire works at, and the third is a heist at Fenway Park. The second one, though, is totally different in the book and film.

In the movie, Doug and Co. rob an armored car disguised as nuns — wrinkled plastic face masks and all. Nuns holding assault rifles is definitely an eye-catching image, so that's why this robbery was the most heavily advertised of the film's set pieces; the posters and trailer both highlight Doug and Jem in their holy habits. But neither those costumes nor that robbery are in "Prince of Thieves." There, the second heist is knocking off a movie theater. Yes, a movie theater. It may sound petty for a crew that takes down banks, but it's all a matter of time and place.