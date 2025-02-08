Suits: What Do Harvey & Donna Do With The Can Opener?

In the age of modern television, there's nothing quite like "Suits." It was a popular show that had a healthy nine season run on USA Network, even generating a short-lived spin-off in the form of "Pearson." Then, years later, "Suits" found new life out of nowhere on Netflix as viewers began binge-watching the show, many for the first time. It's truly one of the weird little miracles of the streaming era. It also means that more recent viewers have lingering questions. For one, what the heck was the deal with the can opener?

One of the running gags in the show involves Gabriel Macht's Harvey and Sarah Rafferty's Donna. For the duo, a can opener was regularly employed as part of a pre-trial ritual. Yet, it was never fully explained in the show itself. It seemed very random and raised eyebrows. "When we came up with this can opener ritual, we thought it would be more fun for people to guess and conjecture about what it would be than to tell them," series creator Aaron Korsh said of the gag in an interview on the "Suits" YouTube channel.

So, what's the deal with the can opener? What did Harvey and Donna do with it, exactly? Why a can opener, of all things? Not to spoil it, but for those who fear they may have missed something crucial while watching the show, you didn't. It's just a weird thing that Korsh and the writers decided to slip into the show, and it stuck.