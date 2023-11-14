Suits' Gabriel Macht Thought Harvey And Donna's Romance Would Ruin The Show

"Rules aren't right or wrong. Every line I've ever crossed, I'd do it again because I am fine with what's in my soul." These lines, spoken by corporate attorney Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) in "Suits," define what kind of person he is. Willing to take risks even when the odds are decisively stacked against him, Harvey is the kind of lawyer who is able to snake his way out of the trickiest of situations. His partnership with Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) — whom he had hired as an associate by going up against established rules — forms the crux of "Suits," as the seasons hone in on Harvey's ability to run against the stream and still emerge victorious.

However, no man is infallible, and the same applies to Harvey Specter, who starts cracking under the pressure of personal loss, especially after Mike is arrested and imprisoned in season 6 of the show. This, combined with the pressure of navigating through a string of cases leaves Harvey utterly vulnerable, to the point that fans wondered whether everything could return to baseline by the time the show's finale aired. It, of course, did, as "Suits" ends on a rather positive note for Harvey, but there was a point when Macht himself was worried that a certain aspect of his character would end up ruining the show for good.

We are talking about Harvey's relationship with Donna Paulsen (Sarah Rafferty), which is tender and tumultuous at once, and Macht spoke to Harper's Bazaar about his feelings about this ship, dubbed by fans as "Darvey."