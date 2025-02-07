The Actor With The Guinness World Record For Most Movie Appearances

In the United States, the vast world of Telugu cinema isn't terribly well-known. Indeed, many Americans might have first been exposed to Telugu cinema as recently as 2022 with the release of S.S. Rajamouli's musical action epic "RRR," a film that won Best Original Song at the Academy Awards. Telugu cinema — sometimes called Tollywood — is an industry that goes back 1912, and is produced in the southern part of India. Tollywood movies are not to be confused with Bollywood movies, which belong to a separate industry, describing movies made out of Bombay. Tollywood movies are in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, or Malayalam. Bollywood movies are in Hindi, but also sometimes in the Punjabi or Haryanvi languages. Also, generally speaking, Bollywood movies are shorter than Tollywood movies, and the former tends to skew toward romantic melodramas while the latter leans toward action and spectacle.

Working in the world of Telugu cinema since his first feature film in 1986 is the prolific superstar Kanneganti Brahmanandam, who is usually credited by just his last name. Brahamanandam's first movie was director Jandhyala's romantic dramedy dud "Chanttabai," a film about a would-be detective (Chiranjeevi) who fashions his life around James Bond. Brahmanandam's character is not named, but he shows up in the background.

Since then, Brahmanandam has racked up a staggering 1,049 additional film credits. Throughout the 1990s, he appeared in an average of 40 movies per year. His pleasant face and talent for comedy has him one of Telugu cinema's most reliable and in-demand actors, and it seems that Brahmanandam never says no to anything. He also has branched out of Telugu cinema from time to time, having a modest filmography in Tamil as well. He currently holds the Guinness World Record for the most number of credits of any living actor — and, yes, that includes voice actors and adult performers as well.