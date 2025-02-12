Why Michael Weatherly's Tony DiNozzo Left NCIS
"NCIS" has been a regular fixture on TV screens since 2003, and several actors have come and gone in that time. Of course, some of the departures have been surprising, with franchise mainstay Mark Harmon leaving "NCIS" because he wanted an easier schedule and more time to focus on other projects. Elsewhere, Pauley Perrette vowed to never act again after parting ways with the series due to on-set bullying. As for Michael Weatherly — well, he was tired of playing NCIS Senior Field Agent Anthony DiNozzo after 15 seasons.
"It came about at the right time. I was burnt out by 'NCIS' and I was ready for a new challenge," Weatherly explained during the Television Critics Association's summer press tour in 2016 (as covered by The Hollywood Reporter). "Sometimes change is as good as a rest." The actor went on to cite the grueling 22-episode seasons as a contributing factor to his fatigue, which caught up with him after being part of the "NCIS" family for over a decade. He also believed that his character had come full circle, and it was time to say goodbye.
The good news, though, is that Weatherly's departure didn't last forever. The actor returned as a guest star on "NCIS" season 21, and he's set to appear in a spin-off series alongside another beloved franchise veteran.
Tony and Ziva will star in an NCIS European spin-off
CBS canceling "NCIS: Hawai'i" suggested that the network was going to streamline one of its prized franchises, but that couldn't be further from the truth. Since then, we've been treated to "NCIS: Origins," which follows Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) during his younger years, and features Mark Harmon as the show's narrator. Michael Weatherly's spin-off is also coming soon, with Anthony DiNozzo and Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) set to embark on a European adventure.
The aptly titled "NCIS: Tony and Ziva" will see the eponymous couple reunite after the latter is presumed dead, leaving DiNozzo to raise their child during her absence. However, the heat turns up when Tony's security company gets attacked, forcing the lovers to track down the mystery culprit behind the crime.
An official release date for "NCIS: Tony and Ziva" has yet to be confirmed, although Paramount+ has indicated that it will arrive at some point in 2025. Still, it remains to be seen if this will be DiNozzo's last case or if the series will reignite Weatherly's passion for the property. If "NCIS" has shown us anything, it's that some actors can't stay away permanently.