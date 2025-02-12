Why Michael Weatherly's Tony DiNozzo Left NCIS

"NCIS" has been a regular fixture on TV screens since 2003, and several actors have come and gone in that time. Of course, some of the departures have been surprising, with franchise mainstay Mark Harmon leaving "NCIS" because he wanted an easier schedule and more time to focus on other projects. Elsewhere, Pauley Perrette vowed to never act again after parting ways with the series due to on-set bullying. As for Michael Weatherly — well, he was tired of playing NCIS Senior Field Agent Anthony DiNozzo after 15 seasons.

"It came about at the right time. I was burnt out by 'NCIS' and I was ready for a new challenge," Weatherly explained during the Television Critics Association's summer press tour in 2016 (as covered by The Hollywood Reporter). "Sometimes change is as good as a rest." The actor went on to cite the grueling 22-episode seasons as a contributing factor to his fatigue, which caught up with him after being part of the "NCIS" family for over a decade. He also believed that his character had come full circle, and it was time to say goodbye.

The good news, though, is that Weatherly's departure didn't last forever. The actor returned as a guest star on "NCIS" season 21, and he's set to appear in a spin-off series alongside another beloved franchise veteran.