Invincible Season 3, Episode 2 Pays Homage To The Show's Biggest Twist

The following contains spoilers for "Invincible" Season 3, Episodes 2 and 3.

Following the gob-smacking events of "Invincible" Season 2, one of the best animated shows currently streaming is back for a third chapter in its signature blood-splattering fashion. After discovering that Cecil (Walton Goggins) has an army of ReAnimen at his disposal, Mark (Steven Yeun) quickly severs ties with his employer, though not before shredding Cecil's mindless drones like tissue paper first. Fueled by his anger and a desire to confront the Global Defense Agency director, Mark's actions serve as a violent, visceral, and explosive display of his power. His behavior is also unsettling for all who bear witness, echoing one of the most infamous and disturbing moments in the history of the "Invincible" universe.

Mark had already pummeled a wave of Cecil's undead army in his secret White Room, but after Rudy (Zachary Quinto/Ross Marquand) manages to switch off his implant, our hero truly lets loose. Mark's rage is fully unleashed as he snaps, swipes, and shreds through a second wave, sparking shock and perhaps even fear in those around him. From fighting patterns to blood splatters, this assault closely mirrors Nolan's (J.K. Simmons) shocking betrayal of the original Guardians of the Globe in the very first episode of "Invincible," and it happens on the exact same spot no less. It just goes to show: Mark really is a chip off the old Viltrumite block, whether he likes it or not.

Is history doomed to repeat itself with Mark, no matter how hard he fights against it? It's a valid point and one that Cecil (fairly) does not hesitate to make here.