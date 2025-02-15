The Worst Harry Potter Movie, According To IMDb

"Chamber of Secrets," which is adapting a 300-paged book, is a full 2 hours and 41 minutes long. It's the longest in the series, which feels strange considering that later, shorter "Potter" movies were adapting books that were more than double the size. One reason for this is that these first two movies were basically the load-bearing installments of the franchise; they established the tone and a ton of worldbuilding, explaining everything viewers needed to know so that the later movies wouldn't have to. The unfortunate result is that the pacing in "Chamber of Secrets" feels a bit sluggish.

What makes "Chamber of Secrets" worse is that it doesn't have the fresh new feel of the first movie. The "Harry Potter" series grows darker, more mature, and more ambitious as it goes on, but it's not really until "Prisoner of Azkaban" that this trend becomes clear. "Chamber of Secrets" feels like it's on the same level as "Sorcerer's Stone," whereas "Azkaban" is an undeniable step up. There's also the issue that composer John Williams wasn't as involved in the score for this movie, although he'd return triumphantly in "Azkaban." The soundtrack for "Chamber of Secrets" is notably worse than the soundtracks immediately before and after it.

This movie also features Dobby (voiced by Toby Jones), one of the most controversial characters in the series. Often compared to Jar Jar Binks from "Star Wars," Dobby tests the audience's patience with his constant meddling and fretting. He sure doesn't help with the complaints about the movie's length; when Dobby's on screen, it's hard to resist the urge to fast-forward. What's worse for "Chamber of Secrets" is that the later movies (outside of "Deathly Hallows: Part 1") don't feature Dobby at all, which once again renders this second film as the odd one out in the series. For some fans, this movie is the Dobby movie, and that's unforgivable.