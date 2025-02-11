NCIS' Creator Threatened To Cancel The Show Over One Casting Decision

Casting for a television series is considerably different than casting for a film or a stage play in that it's about more than just finding the right ensemble for right now; creators need to consider each actor's capacity for maturing and/or evolving in their role, as well as their ability to work and play well with others. You might be able to get away with casting a bit of a malcontent on a movie (though most directors I've spoken to sternly discourage this line of thinking), but if someone's even just a tad contentious during the casting process, they could make everyone's life miserable over the long haul, and that's just not worth it.

Obviously, creators and casting directors try like hell to get it right the first time through (which doesn't always happen, as "Gilligan's Island" mastermind Sherwood Schwartz would've told you), but compromise is always necessary. Sometimes your first choice suddenly becomes unavailable, sometimes they want too much money and sometimes the network or studio flat-out doesn't like them and orders you to cast someone else (it's not television, but Jonathan Bennett briefly got bounced from "Mean Girls" because of studio interference).

And sometimes you say, "Screw compromise, I want this person, and if you won't let me have them, I won't let you have the show." That's a baller move, one that requires serious clout, but that is precisely what Donald P. Bellisario had in 2003 when he was putting together "NCIS."