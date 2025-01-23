One Mean Girls Actor Learned About His Casting In The Funniest Way Ever

It's true that all movies start as words on a page, but this gets you maybe a tenth of the way down the road to a completed film — and even if you embark on this journey with a brilliantly crafted screenplay, there are still a myriad of opportunities to make an absolute dog along the way. That's because filmmaking is a highly collaborative art form. Everyone, from the director to the cinematographer to the editor to the production and costume designers needs to be dedicated to properly serving that terrific screenplay (it's not enough to be on the same page, because there are lots of movies where incredibly talented craftspeople were united in wrecking a promising script).

One of the most important stages in film production is, of course, casting. There is an art to great casting (which is why it now has its own Oscar), particularly when it comes to piecing together a comedy. Again, it's not just a matter of bringing together some of the funniest people on the planet. You need look no further than mirthless atrocities like Harold Ramis' "Club Paradise," Nora Ephron's "Mixed Nuts," and Akiva Schaffer's "The Watch" for evidence of comedic geniuses failing time and again to get in sync. Chemistry is key, and it's up to the casting director to bring in the right group of actors to find those ideal fits.

For an example of spot-on comedy casting, you can do no better than Mark Waters' "Mean Girls" (and perhaps no worse than the "Mean Girls" movie musical). Even though he was armed with a diabolically funny screenplay by Tina Fey, Waters was faced with the challenge of finding a collection of young, mostly unknown actors who could bounce off star Lindsay Lohan in unpredictably hilarious ways. They hit the jackpot with the likes of Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, Lizzy Caplan, and Daniel Franzese, but they almost missed the mark on the role of Aaron Samuels. As Cady Heron's love interest (and Regina George's ex-boyfriend), Aaron had to be an likably goofy object of desire. Jonathan Bennett wound up killing the part, but him initially losing the role almost killed a crucial element of the movie.