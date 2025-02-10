The 10 Worst Oscar Best Picture Nominees, According To Rotten Tomatoes

1952's "The Greatest Show on Earth" wasn't just nominated for best picture at the Academy Awards; it took home the whole enchilada, ultimately winning in a field that included "The Quiet Man," "Moulin Rouge," "Ivanhoe," and "High Noon." It managed to do that without much in the way of plot, as the film's mostly concerned with providing a behind-the-scenes look at the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, with plenty of death-defying circus acts to go along with it.

Some might find entertainment value in watching trapeze artists and other performers show off their crafts, but that doesn't make it a good film per se, which is probably why it only holds a 50% critics' rating on Rotten Tomatoes. And time hasn't been kind to "The Greatest Show on Earth" (no pun intended). TIME Magazine listed it as one of the biggest Oscar best picture controversies of all time, seeing as it beat out "High Noon," one of the best Westerns ever. However, it's a testament to how the Academy is just as much about politics as it is about genuine artistry. This was the era of McCarthyism and the blacklisting of anyone suspected of being sympathetic toward Communist ideals. Cecil B. DeMille was about as far away from being a Communist as you can get, so he was awarded whereas "High Noon," written by Carl Foreman who was jailed for refusing to out anyone with Communist affiliations, was left high and dry.

But maybe "The Greatest Show on Earth" still has some merit. It served as a major influence on Steven Spielberg, so it's possible without it, we wouldn't have gotten "Jaws" and the rest of his filmography.