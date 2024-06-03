These Sound Of Music Copycats Were Some Of The Biggest Flops In Movie History

Throughout the 1950s, big-budget musicals were de rigueur for Hollywood, and there was a sudden glut of epics that sported gigantic budgets, recognizable stars, and no small amount of studio hype. Such films were exhibited as touring roadshow productions, which was a great way for films to make fistfuls of cash. Roadshow epics were also, it should be noted, a concerted ploy by studios to distract audiences from the rising threat of television. Studios felt the need to invest a lot of money into musicals and epics, hoping the massive productions could draw people into theaters and keep the industry afloat.

One might logically predict, however, that Hollywood tried to ride the trend of epics for a little longer than was healthy, and foolish overspending eventually became common. The age of the "roadshow epic" pretty much came to a close with the release of the notorious bomb "Cleopatra" in 1963.

But then, in the mid-1960s, musicals swept back into the consciousness with a one-two-three-punch that no one saw coming. "My Fair Lady," "Mary Poppins," and "The Sound of Music" all came out in 1964 and '65, and three films combined garnered 35 Oscar nominations. "The Sound of Music" made $285 million on an $8.2 million budget. Adjusted for inflation, it's the sixth highest-grossing movie of all time. All of a sudden, a recently dead genre appeared to have new life, and studios — in a flash — immediately started overspending again.

Unfortunately, the magic was gone, and the late '60s saw bomb after bomb as Hollywood misguidedly tried to recapture the "Sound of Music" magic. Indeed, some of those post-"Sound of Music" musicals were among the biggest bombs of all time.

In Scott Eyman's book "20th Century-Fox: Darryl F. Zanuck and the Creation of the Modern Film Studio," the arc downward is laid out in painful detail.