Before Saw, James Wan Made A Wild Horror Movie You'll Probably Never See

Despite all signs pointing to "Stygian" not being worth the time it takes to track down, the hidden nature of the movie only makes it more enticing, not less. After all, the surfacing of similar debut shorts and/or features from other horror luminaries such as Sam Raimi and Edgar Wright have only been embraced by fans, who dismiss the filmmakers' embarrassment at their early, unpolished films. The biggest example of this disconnect between the artists and the fans regarding their early films is Stanley Kubrick's first feature, 1952's "Fear & Desire." Kubrick spent the majority of his life trying to keep the film from being seen, but those who have seen it (which is now a growing number of folks, thanks to the movie's availability on home media) agree it's at least worth viewing as a curiosity.

The film school nature of "Stygian" may indeed mean that it's amateurish at best, but the fact that it's a lost film co-directed by one of the horror genre's biggest names is only going to allow interest in it to grow. From that aforementioned official description and the brief moments of footage on YouTube, it sounds like some elements of Wan's later work can be glimpsed in the film — the idea of a Purgatory-like realm where evil creatures reside sounds especially close to the concept of the Further from the "Insidious" series, and a couple of the characters seen in the clips recall Wan's horror aesthetic. There's even a little easter egg within Wan's "official" first film, "Saw," that nods to "Stygian," as Detectives Tapp (Danny Glover) and Sing (Ken Leung) discover that Jigsaw's hideout is located at 213 Stygian Street.

Who knows if Young, Wan, or anyone will eventually release (or leak) "Stygian" in full. If it ever happens, it will undoubtedly provide some interest to fans of Wan's films, regardless of whether it works on its own merits. While it would be nice to have a sense of closure and finally just see the film, there's no denying that it's a bit more fun to imagine and theorize what it could be. For now, the elusive "Stygian" exists in an almost perfect form: It's purely the stuff dreams (or nightmares) are made of.