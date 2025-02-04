Who Is H.E.R.B.I.E.? Fantastic Four's Cute Robot Explained

Since H.E.R.B.I.E. has been around the superhero comic block a good few times, he's played a number of roles over the years — and not all of them are nice. There have been multiple versions of the robot since "The New Fantastic Four," and some of them range from tragic to outright villainous. The Earth-2099 H.E.R.B.I.E. is effectively a well-armed serial killer whose directives have twisted into fatal repeat attempts to recreate the Fantastic Four with cosmic rays. Similarly, the reprogrammed H.E.R.B.I.E.s in "Deadpool: Killustrated" (2013) are heavily buzzsaw-themed and colloquially referred to as HERBIEs of Death.

The most prominent comic book H.E.R.B.I.E. is, of course, the main Earth-616 one. Like the original, he was built by Reed Richards and the Xandarian scientist Master Xar. However, this H.E.R.B.I.E. unit was soon possessed by the evil Doctor Sun, prompting him to act as a sneaky antagonist with a tendency to create dangerous weapons and unleash deadly antagonists. Eventually, the robot realized the risk he posed to his family and destroyed himself. Several other H.E.R.B.I.E. units have been built since then, and some of them have had fun adventures (while others have broken bad).

Though H.E.R.B.I.E. has plenty of capacity for comedic moments, he's ultimately a flying all-purpose robot with tremendous processing power, as well as copious weaponry and equipment. This can makes him a strong ally and a dangerous adversary — and while the trailer for "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" doesn't exactly portray him in a hostile light, the character's comic book history features so many dark moments that Ben Grimm might want to think twice before criticizing H.E.R.B.I.E.'s cooking.

