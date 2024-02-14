That Robot In Marvel's Fantastic Four Poster Is A Delightful Deep Cut

"There's nothing new in human experience, Mr. Tully," as Paul Hunham (Paul Giamatti) shrewdly observes in "The Holdovers," and that goes double for major studios trying to launch successful multimedia franchises based on comic book characters. Universal's proto-Marvel Cinematic Universe never went beyond the "Incredible Hulk" TV series starring Lou Ferrigno and the failed pilots-turned-TV-movies centered on Doctor Strange and Captain America (which aired in 1978 and '79, respectively), although a Human Torch film screenplay was apparently completed. In the meantime, Stan Lee came up with the concept and name for H.E.R.B.I.E. on "The New Fantastic Four," with Jack Kirby handling the design.

The year after "The New Fantastic Four" ended, H.E.R.B.I.E. was officially introduced to Marvel's comics in "Fantastic Four" Vol 1 #209. As created by Mister Fantastic and Master Xar of the Xandarians, H.E.R.B.I.E. was meant to help the Fantastic Four in their hero duties, which he did ... at least until the dastardly Doctor Sun managed to infect the robot with his consciousness. The robot has gotten in and out of all sorts of trouble since then, with multiple H.E.R.B.I.E. copies being built over that same period of time. Of course, assuming he shows up in "The Fantastic Four" like its poster indicates, it's a fair bet the movie will keep things simple and mostly have him function as a lovable robotic sidekick. His "Jetsons"-y design would certainly be all the more appropriate if the film does, in fact, take place in the '60s as heavily speculated.

On the other hand, who knows? Perhaps this is a "WALL·E" type situation where H.E.R.B.I.E. will turn out to be the Big Bad. Sentient machinery gone rogue is definitely having a moment, after all.

"The Fantastic Four" opens in theaters on July 25, 2025.