That Robot In Marvel's Fantastic Four Poster Is A Delightful Deep Cut
Marvel's first family has swooped in unexpectedly to wish the masses a happy Valentine's Day (which also happens to fall on the same date as Frederick Douglass Day and, uh, National Ferris Wheel Day. The more you know!) as part of Marvel Studios' official cast announcement for what is now being called "The Fantastic Four." As you can see from the first-look artwork, all your faves are present and accounted for. There's Reed Richards, the stretch-tastic Mister Fantastic himself (Pedro Pascal); his partner in science, life, and superheroing, Sue "The Invisible Woman" Storm (Vanessa Kirby); Sue's quite literally hot-headed younger brother Johnny (Joseph Quinn), aka The Human Torch; their gruff, street-wise pal Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach); and, of course, there's H.E.R.B.I.E., can't forget about him!
Wait, who?
Yes, if you found yourself wondering who the Johnny 5-like 'bot holding a cup on the "Fantastic Four" poster was, you're indubitably not alone. Humanoid Experimental Robot, B-type, Integrated Electronics or H.E.R.B.I.E. was introduced in the animated series "The New Fantastic Four," filling the hole left by an absent Human Torch on the show (which aired for a single 13-episode season in 1978 on NBC). Contrary to urban legend, however, Sue's rascally sibling was not dropped over concerns that kids watching at home might try and emulate him by lighting themselves on fire too. Rather, it was the result of the deal Marvel had struck with Universal Studios the year before to develop live-action movies and TV shows based on some of its most popular creations. This included Johnny Storm, who Universal felt had the potential to lead his own solo film without the rest of the Fantastic Fam.
H.E.R.B.I.E. rides again
"There's nothing new in human experience, Mr. Tully," as Paul Hunham (Paul Giamatti) shrewdly observes in "The Holdovers," and that goes double for major studios trying to launch successful multimedia franchises based on comic book characters. Universal's proto-Marvel Cinematic Universe never went beyond the "Incredible Hulk" TV series starring Lou Ferrigno and the failed pilots-turned-TV-movies centered on Doctor Strange and Captain America (which aired in 1978 and '79, respectively), although a Human Torch film screenplay was apparently completed. In the meantime, Stan Lee came up with the concept and name for H.E.R.B.I.E. on "The New Fantastic Four," with Jack Kirby handling the design.
The year after "The New Fantastic Four" ended, H.E.R.B.I.E. was officially introduced to Marvel's comics in "Fantastic Four" Vol 1 #209. As created by Mister Fantastic and Master Xar of the Xandarians, H.E.R.B.I.E. was meant to help the Fantastic Four in their hero duties, which he did ... at least until the dastardly Doctor Sun managed to infect the robot with his consciousness. The robot has gotten in and out of all sorts of trouble since then, with multiple H.E.R.B.I.E. copies being built over that same period of time. Of course, assuming he shows up in "The Fantastic Four" like its poster indicates, it's a fair bet the movie will keep things simple and mostly have him function as a lovable robotic sidekick. His "Jetsons"-y design would certainly be all the more appropriate if the film does, in fact, take place in the '60s as heavily speculated.
On the other hand, who knows? Perhaps this is a "WALL·E" type situation where H.E.R.B.I.E. will turn out to be the Big Bad. Sentient machinery gone rogue is definitely having a moment, after all.
"The Fantastic Four" opens in theaters on July 25, 2025.