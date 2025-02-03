Marvel Producer Comments On T'Challa Recasting Rumors For Black Panther 3

2022's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" seemed to bring the story of T'Challa, as played by Chadwick Boseman, to a definitive close, sending off the original cinematic Black Panther with a fond farewell due to Boseman's untimely death in August of 2020. However, while death is final in the real world, it's seemingly only a temporary state of being in genre fiction. That's especially true in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as demonstrated by the numerous resurrections in "Avengers: Endgame" alone. That's without mentioning the aspect of recasting — when Terrence Howard left the "Iron Man" series after the first film, it seemed like the character of James Rhodes might be in jeopardy, but Don Cheadle stepped in and the character lived on. It's in a similar spirit that Harrison Ford is helping the tale of Thaddeus Ross to continue in "Captain America: Brave New World," taking over the role from the late William Hurt, who passed in 2022.

Due to this posthumous passing of the character torch, there have been some rumors circulating online that the upcoming third "Black Panther" film could pull a similar move and reveal T'Challa to still be alive, and played by a new actor. As of right now, those rumors are just that, as ComicBook confirmed by speaking directly to Nate Moore, a former Marvel Studios executive who has left the company, but will remain on board as a producer of "Black Panther 3." While Moore's statement on the topic was fairly direct, it does leave a little wiggle room for things to change or develop between now and when "Black Panther 3" is made. Hopefully this is just generic ambiguity, because a recast T'Challa is a very different thing then a recast version of Rhodey or Ross.