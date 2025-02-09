Cameron Diaz Has One Rule To Keep Making Movies After Back In Action

After 11 years away from our screens, Cameron Diaz has returned to dominate Netflix alongside Jamie Foxx with their espionage action-comedy, "Back in Action." The film sees the duo playing loving parents and former CIA agents who are forced back into the field when their old enemies resurface and disrupt their happy home life. For Diaz, of course, engaging in some well-choreographed fight scenes isn't new. After all, she starred in a pair of "Charlie's Angels" films in 2000 and 2003 and even joined Tom Cruise on a whirlwind adventure in the 2010 action-comedy "Knight and Day."

Now that she's returned to making movies after disappearing from Hollywood for a decade, will we be seeing more of Diaz on our screens in the future? More specifically, could her future include the types of meet-cutes — ones that frequently end with her being swept off her feet — commonly found in the rom-coms she used to star in? Speaking in an interview with Empire, Diaz make her position on the matter clear: "No more rom-coms, only mom-coms."

Even in the wake of "Back in Action" topping the streaming charts on Netflix, Diaz remains unsure whether her visit back in front of the camera will be extended. "If I say it, then it becomes this thing. I reserve the right to say no to doing a movie ever again, and I reserve the right to say yes if I decide to," Diaz explained. "I'm not defining anything. I'm just open to whatever makes sense for me and my family at any given moment." Thankfully, those fortunate enough to witness her comeback firsthand were gifted with a rare and incredibly cool moment.