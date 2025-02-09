Cameron Diaz Has One Rule To Keep Making Movies After Back In Action
After 11 years away from our screens, Cameron Diaz has returned to dominate Netflix alongside Jamie Foxx with their espionage action-comedy, "Back in Action." The film sees the duo playing loving parents and former CIA agents who are forced back into the field when their old enemies resurface and disrupt their happy home life. For Diaz, of course, engaging in some well-choreographed fight scenes isn't new. After all, she starred in a pair of "Charlie's Angels" films in 2000 and 2003 and even joined Tom Cruise on a whirlwind adventure in the 2010 action-comedy "Knight and Day."
Now that she's returned to making movies after disappearing from Hollywood for a decade, will we be seeing more of Diaz on our screens in the future? More specifically, could her future include the types of meet-cutes — ones that frequently end with her being swept off her feet — commonly found in the rom-coms she used to star in? Speaking in an interview with Empire, Diaz make her position on the matter clear: "No more rom-coms, only mom-coms."
Even in the wake of "Back in Action" topping the streaming charts on Netflix, Diaz remains unsure whether her visit back in front of the camera will be extended. "If I say it, then it becomes this thing. I reserve the right to say no to doing a movie ever again, and I reserve the right to say yes if I decide to," Diaz explained. "I'm not defining anything. I'm just open to whatever makes sense for me and my family at any given moment." Thankfully, those fortunate enough to witness her comeback firsthand were gifted with a rare and incredibly cool moment.
The Back in Action crew saw that Cameron Diaz was 100% still there
The air is always guaranteed to change when a big screen icon walks onto a set, and in the case of Cameron Diaz's return in "Back in Action," director Seth Gordon expected nothing less. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about the actor's comeback in his film, Gordon admitted he was still surprised to see just how much of her A-game Diaz brought to the project, particularly during one key scene. As he put it:
"Well, before she was even on set, she started training for the stunt sequences. So, in a way, she was already cruising, and one of the first scenes that was scheduled for her was that dramatic scene with Glenn Close in the kitchen."
In the movie, Close plays Diaz's mother, Ginny Curtis, who has just as much experience in the field as her daughter, being a now retired (and legendary) MI6 sniper. "Mother and daughter go at each other, and she completely brought it. That's really challenging material to do early in the schedule, and it was obvious that she's a hundred percent still there," assured Gordon. "She's still got it. We all looked at each other and were like, 'Holy s***, she's so good.' So we're all just so glad she's back."
The only other project Diaz is currently confirmed to return for is "Shrek 5," which will also reunite her with her longtime voice acting costars Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Antonio Banderas. Let's just hope that after that, her break away from the camera isn't as long this time around.