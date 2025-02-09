The 15 Best Movies Like Denis Villeneuve's Dune

Frank Herbert's 1965 "Dune" novel has been a colossal inspiration since its release, encouraging countless other authors and filmmakers. However, for years, a successful movie adaptation proved very hard to get it right. Over five decades later, we have Denis Villeneuve's "Dune: Part One" and "Dune: Part Two," satisfying critics, fans, and the Academy.

While we wait for "Dune: Part Three," what's a fan to do? Well, the influences of "Dune" go far and wide, as do the cinematic influences of director Villeneuve. From the movies that were inspired by Herbert's original novel, to other films that capture something of the spirit or style of the story, and even previous attempts at tackling the material, there's a lot of cinema out there to please fans of the young, selectively bred Messiah figure Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), who joins the desert-dwelling Fremen on spice planet Arrakis and quells the feud between House Atreides and House Harkonnen. By marrying the Emperor's daughter, Paul seems to momentarily appease the royal houses and the zealous, nun-like Bene Gesserit, but he might have just ignited a larger war over the valuable spice Melange, which can empower space navigators and induce visions.

Taking both films as a whole, here are the 15 best movies that resemble Villeneuve's "Dune."