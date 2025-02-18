The Emmy-Winning Comedy Series That Laid The Groundwork For Night Court

"Barney Miller," created by Danny Arnold, focused on the cops and detectives of the 12th Precinct of the New York Police Department located in Greenwich Village. Seeing as almost every episode of the show's eight seasons took place within the confines of the squad room of the precinct (akin to how later series like "Cheers" would set entire episodes, including its full first season, within the titular bar only), the show was as much about the people working the beat as about the random oddballs they would drag in for processing. Fans of more modern comedies like "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" would feel right at home with "Barney Miller," even if the latter show was a bit more grounded.

In the era of just a few channels, "Barney Miller" was a solidly performing series for ABC despite never being the single biggest show on the network. Seeing as it premiered 50 years ago, it feels like a fascinating glimpse into a totally different era, and it's no surprise that much of the "Barney Miller" cast has since passed on. (It wasn't that long ago that genre favorite Ron Glass died, for instance.) The series was popular enough to inspire one failed spin-off, "Fish," about the eponymous detective portrayed by the lovably irascible Abe Vigoda. So, naturally, the idea that one of its writers, Reinhold Weege, would attempt to parlay the show's success into creating something of his own made perfect sense.

Timing being what it is, Weege wouldn't get "Night Court" off the ground until after the conclusion of "Barney Miller" in 1982. Before that series ended, he'd actually tried his hand at creating another series, the ill-fated CBS sitcom "Park Place," with character actor Harold Gould as the lead. Though you may not have heard of this series, seeing as it aired just four episodes in the spring of 1981, the general premise may well sound familiar. "Park Place," despite the tony name, was set in a New York legal-aid clinic, balancing between the idealistic lawyers working there, their sage leader, and the zany clients they would have to take on. In some ways, it feels like the inverse of "Night Court," which would also focus on the eccentric people going to face judgment from the Mel Torme- and magic-loving judge Harry Stone (Harry Anderson).