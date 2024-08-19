The Only Major Actors Still Alive From Barney Miller

"Barney Miller" may not be one of the most talked-about sitcoms of the '70s these days, but perhaps it should be. The NYPD-set show was in some ways the "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" of its time, a socially conscious, funny series that set its action squarely in the precinct where members of the public came to ask the authorities for help — or get arrested by them.

Like most shows about cops, it has its inherent biases, and some parts of the show have aged poorly. But "Barney Miller" is also surprisingly progressive at times. As TV historian Matt Baume writes in his queer sitcom history "Hi Honey, I'm Homo," the show broke new ground for gay characters on TV, facing off against network censors to portray New York's Greenwich Village neighborhood (post-Stonewall!) with authenticity and diversity.

Only two seasons of "Barney Miller" are currently available to rent digitally in the U.S., but fans can still find the complete series on DVD. Several stars of the series, including Ron Glass, James Gregory, Jack Soo, and Abe Vigoda, have passed away in the decades since the show went off the air, but three key cast members are still with us –- and still giving great performances, on screen and off.