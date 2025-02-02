The One Stephen King Reference That Caught The Author Himself Off Guard

In a January 29 episode of Stephen King-themed podcast "The Kingcast," the horror author joined hosts Eric Vespe and Scott Wampler to discuss the latest King movie adaptation – "Longlegs" director Osgood Perkins' "The Monkey" – among many other things. Since King has written so many books that his work spans several decades, his fellow creators and other notable people occasionally drop fun little homages to his work. When King was asked to name the most surprising Stephen King Easter egg that he's ever encountered in the wild, the writer was able to recall one that truly managed to catch him unawares.

"I found out that there was a pro hockey goalie named Curtis Joseph, who called himself 'Cujo'. And he wore a mask that had a dog face on it. That's really resonant."

Curtis "Cujo" Joseph is no little league pushover, either. The Canadian made his NHL debut in 1989 and, with the exception of the cancelled lockout season in 2004-2005, stayed in the league until 2009. To remove any doubt that his nickname was inspired by King's 1981 novel of the same name, Joseph underlined the reference with his frothing, savage dog mask that's still one of the best-known goalie mask designs in NHL history. Even after ending his player career, Joseph has continued to fly the Cujo flag on his social media accounts ... and even his memoir, titled "Cujo: The Unstold Story of My Life On and Off the Ice." If there was a Hall of Fame of Stephen King references, the athlete's name would surely be up there with the greats.