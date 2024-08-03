Why Do So Many Stephen King Movie Adaptations Fail? The Author Has One Theory

Stephen King's books have enjoyed countless movie and TV adaptations over the years, but not all of them are winners. Sure, there's "Shawshank Redemption" and "Misery," but there's also the recent "Firestarter" remake, or whatever that 2017 "Dark Tower" film was. When a new King adaptation is announced, there's no guarantee that it'll be worth the watch. In a 2017 interview with Vulture, the author himself gave his theory for why some of the adaptations fail, and why some of them don't:

"I think that sometimes when people buy a book, they just want the situation and then they'll build the movie off it. It's like buying a launch pad and putting your own rocket on it: Sometimes that works, and sometimes it explodes. A lot of times, I feel like the filmmakers are better off if they follow the arc of my stories closely. Now, maybe that's egocentric, but that's the way I feel. With 'Gerald's Game' and '1922,' they both follow the course of the books pretty closely, and the films that these guys made stand and fall on that."

It's a reasonable take. My personal favorite of Stephen King adaptations is Brian De Palma's "Carrie," a film that sticks to the book faithfully, from both a plot and thematic perspective. Even when it comes to the seemingly-impossible adaptations like the recent "It," and "It: Chapter Two," the movies still stay true to the spirit of the novel; we get the book's meditations on the cruelty (and fun) of childhood in the first movie, as well as the book's nostalgic adult perspective in "Chapter Two." The fact that these movies keep the core of the books helps make them work, even as the necessities of film require them to gloss over major storylines from the 1200-page novel.