Stephen King's Wife Hated One Of His Books, So He Had To Rewrite It

Writing can be a very lonely profession. For the most part, it's just you and your brain jotting, typing, or tapping words that you hope form complete, coherent sentences. If you're a creative writer, this process is especially fraught because you're attempting to entertain people whom (for the most part) you'll likely never meet, and whose praise/condemnation you'll never hear. (Unless they're the posting type, in which case tread carefully.)

For professional novelists, the only opinions you're required to hear emanate from your editor, publisher, agent and the like. Other than that, you get to choose whose eyeballs dart across each page of your book. There is no table read for this kind of writing where you get to hear if it works. You're beholden to an individual's reaction, and you can't control how they interact with your writing. All you can do is wait and hope that your words connect.

When it comes to a one-man publishing powerhouse like Stephen King, an author who's been delighting readers for over 50 years, you might think he doesn't need to bother with the opinions of others. Sure, he's written some clunkers, but his hit-to-miss ratio continues to be impressive. After all, if it wasn't, his fanbase wouldn't be clamoring right now for his latest novel "Never Flinch."

But even the Master of Horror doesn't write in a vacuum. His instincts may seem unimpeachable, but King can miss the mark badly while attempting to pull together his latest novel. In fact, he completely scrapped what became "Never Flinch" after completing the first draft. Why? Because his wife Tabitha, the most important reader in his life, thought it sucked.