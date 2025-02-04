Why Baron Vladimir Harkonnen Can Fly In Dune

The technology of the "Dune" universe is one of its most curious and distinct components when compared to other prominent sci-fi worlds. Because of the Butlerian Jihad, which takes place thousands of years before the events of Frank Herbert's first "Dune" novel, no "thinking machines" are allowed within the empire. That means no robots and no computers, even when used for steering starship across the dark void of space.

That said, there are still many examples of advanced futuristic technology in "Dune," just ones that exist outside the computer realm. These include the spaceships themselves, tech for cloning and advanced genetic manipulation, and the various vehicles used on Arrakis. Another common piece of technology in the "Dune" universe is the suspensor, a device that allows for equipped objects to float in defiance of gravity. Suspensors are referenced frequently in the "Dune" books and seen often in Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" movies, with everything from lamps to furniture being augmented with the devices. These suspensors are also what allow Baron Vladimir Harkonnen to fly in "Dune."

The baron wears an item called a suspensor belt, which attaches to levitating suspensor devices that allow him to float around without needing to use his legs. It gives him a looming, almost ghastly effect, which contributes to his aura as one of the primary villains of the "Dune" universe. The suspensors tie into other areas over the franchise as well, all of which have to do with a sci-fi concept called the Holtzman Effect.