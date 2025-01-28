The Real Reason Dune's Characters Use Swords Instead Of Guns In Battle

"May thy knife chip and shatter." Well, sure, but history will tell you sometimes it is far easier to bring a gun to a knife fight. Why, then, in Frank Herbert's "Dune" universe and every "Dune" adaptation, are the likes of Paul Atreides, Duncan Idaho, and Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen constantly trying to stick each other with blades instead of (and pardon our language) emptying a clip in one another? The explanation is actually a sensible one if you delve into the history of the time before the Atreides family touched down on Arrakis. Due to the technological advancement in one particular (force)field, guns got taken off the table.

This all came about thanks to the creation of the Holtzman Shield, a highly convenient forcefield that covers the entire body of its wearer. At the press of a button on a bracelet or wristband, the user is safe from harm when it comes to any projectile weapon. Unfortunately, its distribution made a favored weapon of choice during the Old Imperium era – the lasgun – nearly obsolete. The gun which omitted a beam of light at its target wouldn't be deflected by the shield, but instead create a small nuclear blast killing anyone in the vicinity. As a result, projectile weapons were almost completely phased out leading to other tools becoming far more effective in battle. Specifically sharp and pointy ones, some of which can be crafted from sandworms.