Austin Butler And Timothee Chalamet's Dune 2 Fight Had Christopher Walken Worried

Denis Villeneuve isn't exactly what one might call an action director. His early thrillers like "Prisoners" and "Sicario" are slow-burn affairs punctuated by graphic bursts of violence while his sci-fi hit "Arrival" devotes most of its runtime to characters talking about linguistics. Even in "Blade Runner 2049" and "Dune," the action scenes are swift and brutal yet relatively few and far between. That changes somewhat with "Dune: Part Two," a film in which young Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and the Fremen unleash the full might of their desert power as they go to war with the ruthless House Harkonnen and its ally, the power-hungry Shaddam IV (Christopher Walken), the Padishah Emperor of the Known Universe, in a battle for the planet of Arrakis.

"Dune: Part Two" also sees Paul putting all that one-on-one training with his gruff mentor, Gurney Halleck (Josh Brolin), in the first film to good use as he goes toe-to-toe in armed combat with Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen (Austin Butler), the sadistic nephew and heir to House Harkonnen's top dog, Baron Vladimir Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård). Admittedly, as much as I would love to watch Paul duke it out with the Emperor or the Baron instead, that simply wouldn't be a fair fight. The Baron would just use his suspensors to float away like an annoying video game boss who hides in a corner while you try and figure out how to reach them. Meanwhile, the Emperor would merely refuse to do anything Paul told him to and the two would have to stand there awkwardly doing nothing.

Feyd-Rautha, on the other hand, is more than ready and willing to slice Paul to ribbons, and their ensuing showdown in "Dune: Part Two" was apparently so intense that it even had Walken worried about his costars' safety.