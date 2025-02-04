Why Young Sheldon's 100th Episode Didn't Include The Big Bang Theory Easter Eggs

There are few milestones more important for a sitcom than its 100th episode. That's the moment where most shows officially reach syndication status; with over 100 episodes, the network can now play one episode each weekday for the entire year without ever having to repeat, giving casual viewers plenty of chances to get invested (or re-invested) in the show. So, when a series hits its 100th episode, that's a good sign that the amount of money the cast and crew make from residuals is about to increase.

The importance of syndication has declined a bit in the streaming age, where many viewers no longer use cable and therefore are not tuning in to whatever's currently playing. (This was but one of many issues that led to the 2023 writers' strike.) Still, this hasn't stopped a 100th episode of any sitcom from being cause for celebration. If nothing else, it's a big accomplishment for a show to last that long and still have viewers invested. The majority of shows don't even make it past the first season.

It was particularly impressive for "Young Sheldon" since its 100th episode was also the 379th episode in the "Big Bang Theory" TV universe. The episode in question, season 5's "A Solo Peanut, a Social Butterfly and the Truth," aired nearly 15 years after the character of Sheldon Cooper first graced our screens, and there were still two seasons left before the Sheldon-centric spinoff wrapped up.

However, this episode didn't reference much from its parent show; whereas some fan expected young Leonard or young Penny to unknowingly cross paths with the Cooper family, the 100th episode instead focused partly on Paige (McKenna Grace), a recurring character who never appeared nor was mentioned at all in "The Big Bang Theory." It's also the episode where young Georgie (Montana Jordan) learned he was going to be a father, and the mother was a character who had never been mentioned in the series' parent show either.