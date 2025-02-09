Why Steve Martin Refuses To Host The Oscars Again

Steve Martin is a ludicrously talented human being. He's a brilliant stand-up comedian, a fine actor, a skilled magician, a masterful humorist (that means he's funny when he writes), an art collector of tremendous discernment and, above all, an assassin with the banjo. He's gone from being an entertainment phenomenon best known for singing about King Tut to an entertainment phenomenon best known for making mirth with Martin Short. In between, he wrote and starred in classic comedy films like "The Jerk," "Dead Men Don't Wear Plaid," "The Man with Two Brains," "Roxanne," "L.A. Story" and "Bowfinger," and just plain old acted in "Three Amigos," "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels," and "Parenthood."

Steve Martin is a national treasure (just watch his "STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces" documentary on Apple+ if you don't believe me). He deserves the very best in life. So why, oh why, has he been forced to host the Oscars three times?

You might think it's an honor to be asked to host the Oscars. It's not. It's an honor to be nominated, but to walk out in front of an audience full of gussied up folk either nervous about winning an award or wishing they could be anywhere but one of those narrow-ass Dolby Theatre seats, and try to make them laugh? The list of comedy titans who've bombed while hosting the Oscars is short but distinguished: David Letterman, Chris Rock, and Jon Stewart have gone down in flames. When Billy Crystal is your gold standard (and Bob Hope before him), hiring Martin to host the Oscars is like renting a Lamborghini to haul lumber.

But why should I speak for Steve Martin when he's been quite eloquent about why he'll never host the Oscars again in his own words?