Why Tom Hanks Made A Cameo Appearance In The Yellowstone Prequel 1883
Taylor Sheridan is no stranger to including cameos in the "Yellowstone" universe, including the appearances he makes himself. Besides repeatedly popping up in "Yellowstone" as horse trainer Travis Wheatley, the creator of the Dutton dynasty, passed through the prequel spin-off series "1883" as rancher and cattle-thief hunter Charles Goodnight. Additionally, future "Landman" star Billy Bob Thornton appeared as Marshal Jim Courtright in the show. Then, during a bleak flashback, Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks starred as real-life American Civil War officer General George Meade. But how did Sheridan's limited series become lucky enough to get a one-time appearance from the beloved actor, and sharing the screen with Tim McGraw no less? Well, McGraw just asked him to.
Speaking to Cinema Blend in 2021, McGraw explained that he and Hanks go way back, so asking him to join the production wasn't a problem. "He's a great guy. We've been friends for a long time. Rita, his wife, and Faith are best friends, and Tom and I've been friends for 25 years, 24 years," revealed McGraw, who saw a space for his pal that would see them working together. "I knew that there was this part in [the script], and I gave him a call [and] said, 'Hey, would you be interested in showing up to do a cameo in this show that we're doing?' And he goes, 'Tell me when to be there,' and he just showed up." But as easy as it was for McGraw to call in a favor from Hanks, shooting the sequence with him was something else entirely.
Tim McGraw felt the pressure of working with Tom Hanks in 1883
Now that a lengthy amount of time has passed since the release of "1883," it's safe to say that Tim McGraw had nothing to worry about regarding his performance as the head of the Dutton family, James Dutton. Nevertheless, getting a case of the jitters is totally understandable when you're acting opposite Tom Hanks. Their time together on camera gave insight into James' past nearing the war's end, as he had a heavy conversation with Meade after the Battle of Antietam in 1862. "You never want to botch a scene when you got Tom Hanks in there with you," McGraw noted.
But while Hanks and McGraw had a moment on camera together, it would be a few episodes later when their respective wives also had a similar experience. In episode 6, "Boring the Devil," Hanks' wife Rita Wilson shows up as Carolyn, a shopkeeper who does business with James and Margaret Dutton (Faith Evans, Tim McGraw's wife). Together, Margaret and Carolyn get a little tipsy before the former heads onward across the treacherous route to find a place to call home. When Evans posted a photo of the two together on set on Instagram, Wilson replied saying, "You are both excellent in this series. So proud to be a part of it. And, oh, yeah, we had ourselves some fun!" For a show that's so regularly bleak and brutal, it's one moment that stands out as a truly enjoyable encounter, which is pretty rare around these parts.
"1883" is currently streaming on Paramount+.