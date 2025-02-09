Why Tom Hanks Made A Cameo Appearance In The Yellowstone Prequel 1883

Taylor Sheridan is no stranger to including cameos in the "Yellowstone" universe, including the appearances he makes himself. Besides repeatedly popping up in "Yellowstone" as horse trainer Travis Wheatley, the creator of the Dutton dynasty, passed through the prequel spin-off series "1883" as rancher and cattle-thief hunter Charles Goodnight. Additionally, future "Landman" star Billy Bob Thornton appeared as Marshal Jim Courtright in the show. Then, during a bleak flashback, Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks starred as real-life American Civil War officer General George Meade. But how did Sheridan's limited series become lucky enough to get a one-time appearance from the beloved actor, and sharing the screen with Tim McGraw no less? Well, McGraw just asked him to.

Speaking to Cinema Blend in 2021, McGraw explained that he and Hanks go way back, so asking him to join the production wasn't a problem. "He's a great guy. We've been friends for a long time. Rita, his wife, and Faith are best friends, and Tom and I've been friends for 25 years, 24 years," revealed McGraw, who saw a space for his pal that would see them working together. "I knew that there was this part in [the script], and I gave him a call [and] said, 'Hey, would you be interested in showing up to do a cameo in this show that we're doing?' And he goes, 'Tell me when to be there,' and he just showed up." But as easy as it was for McGraw to call in a favor from Hanks, shooting the sequence with him was something else entirely.