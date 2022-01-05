1883 Lands Rita Wilson In Guest-Starring Role

If Wilson's Carolyn is meeting up with Margaret, let's get an idea of where she is right now. Margaret Dutton is accompanying her husband James (Tim McGraw), her daughter Elsa (Isabel May), and her very young son, John Dutton Sr. (Audie Rick, the cutest of the cute), from their former home in Tennessee to a new home in the northwest of America. We know they end up in Montana, of course. They're accompanied by Pinkerton agents Thomas (LaMonica Garrett) and Shea (Sam Elliott), as well as many immigrant families.

Margaret has lost family already in the series, though she has a wonderful relationship with her husband, daughter, and son. She's dealt with an attack on the camp that caused massive issues, and though Margaret has had a great attitude about it all and clearly wants to be there, it's a whole lot to deal with. You can kind of see why some whiskey punch might be helpful.

Wilson is known for her work in projects like "Girls," "The Good Wife," "Sleepless in Seattle," "It's Complicated," and "Now and Then." We don't yet know which episode she'll appear in, but it might be soonish judging by the location mentioned. The group started the journey at Fort Worth, Texas, and from what I can find online, Doan's Crossing was established by John Doan and his nephew Corwin Doan in 1878 in modern Oklahoma, just north of the border with Texas. In 1879, Corwin Doan became the postmaster. It catered to those on cattle drives, and soon had a store, a hotel, a saloon, and a school.

"1883" is doing really well for Paramount+. Are you all watching and hooked like I am?