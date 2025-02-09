Who Was The Killer In Denzel Washington's The Little Things?

2021's "The Little Things" is a fascinating little moment in cinematic history, not only because it debuted at the height of the global pandemic, but also because it was so close to being good that it almost doesn't make any sense that it wasn't. Writer/director John Lee Hancock produced a slick and stylish noir with an ending that at least tried to subvert some well-established tropes of the genre, leaving the central mystery unsolved. Denzel and his co-stars Rami Malek and Jared Leto all gave it their best, with Denzel in particular melding his undeniable charisma with a palpable sense of mournful regret. It should have been great, and yet it turned out sort of okay.

There's also the fact that this could have been the definitive Denzel crime thriller. Back in 1995, Washington almost played the role that eventually went to Brad Pitt in David Fincher's "Se7en," but passed on portraying detective David Mills after reading the script, which he deemed too "demonic." The actor has always used his faith to inform his decisions, and even wrote an ominous bible phrase on his script for 2001's "Training Day" as a way to unlock the film's themes. Still, he's always claimed to have regretted turning down "Se7en" after seeing the film, which, considering it set a precedent for modern crime thrillers, makes sense.

The star got a chance to make up for that with "The Little Things," which contained plenty of religious imagery but just fell short of giving him the neo noir he deserved. Still, there was enough about the movie to draw audiences in, not only in terms of Denzel's performance but also in that lingering mystery, which Hancock refused to conclude by the film's end. By the time "The Little Things" wraps up, we are none the wiser as to who committed the series of killings that Denzel's Joe "Deke" Deacon and Malek's James Baxter have been investigating. While the film appears to suggest that Leto's Albert Sparma is the culprit, it also provides some evidence that Sparma is innocent, making for either a frustratingly ambiguous or wonderfully mysterious procedural, depending on your sensibility.

But for those who like a touch more certainty with their disturbing crime thrillers, here's everything we know about who committed the killings in "The Little Things."