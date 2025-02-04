Why Nickelodeon Banned The Classic SpongeBob SquarePants Episode Mid-Life Crustacean

Since its series premiere in 1999, "SpongeBob SquarePants" has honed the art of weaving brisk, humorous shorts to fill out its 30-minute episodic timeslot. Most of these mini-arcs that feature our favorite yellow sea sponge are self-contained adventures that never fail to entertain. The series' tone has always been lighthearted and happy-go-lucky — pitch-perfect for children growing up watching it — but slivers of adult humor have always strewn throughout with an older audience in mind. Most of it is pretty harmless, such as the silly dolphin noises in the "Sailor Mouth" episode that are meant to be a stand-in for cuss words, or SpongeBob waking up extremely hungover after drinking too many "milkshakes" at a bar in "The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie." While subtle jokes of this variety will inevitably (and hopefully) fly over a child's head, these subject matters often take an inappropriate turn, inviting controversy and criticism.

There have been instances of "SpongeBob" episodes being yanked off the airing schedule due to unfortunate circumstances that can be chalked up to ill-timed coincidence. The episode "Kwarantined Crab" comes to mind, as it was pulled from streaming in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and its thematic reflection within this episode. The subject matter wasn't intentional by any means: the episode was written 2 years before the global pandemic, with the Clam Flu spreading across Bikini Bottom played mostly for laughs. The ban was a temporary measure on Nickelodeon's part, as the episode was made available from May 2022 onward, and is still available to watch.

However, this was not the case with "Mid-Life Crustacean," segment two of season 3, episode 15, which got embroiled in an undergarment-related controversy and has been out of rotation since 2018. What exactly happens in this infamous episode and why is it banned?