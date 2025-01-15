COVID-19 Forced Nickelodeon To Temporarily Pull A SpongeBob SquarePants Episode

Studios and networks proceed very carefully when it comes to selecting a release or premiere date for movies and television shows. Obviously, there are some no-brainers: when Marvel comes hurtling into the marketplace with a mega-tentpole like "Avengers: Endgame," you know it's targeting the outset of the summer movie season. But when it comes to a less star-studded effort like, say, "Captain America: Brave New World," it might lock in on a less spectacle-laden time frame like February or March, where there won't be such fierce competition for screens. Meanwhile, with television in the age of miniseries and short season orders, networks and streamers can now use the whole calendar year instead of going heavy in the fall.

It's all a matter of timing. And sometimes all the strategizing in the world can be rendered irrelevant when an unpredictable global event knocks the world off its axis. When the attacks of 9/11 brought terror home to the United States, there was an initial wave of panic where people were questioning the purpose of entertainment. Greydon Carter of Vanity Fair foolishly declared that we had witnessed the end of the age of irony. Studios combed through their release schedules and punted films with potentially upsetting subject matter (like "The Sum of All Fears," "Collateral Damage," and "Big Trouble") into 2002.

More recently, Hollywood was forced to confront the terrifying unknown of the COVID-19 pandemic. There were major logistical questions regarding the release of big-budget films at a time when most moviegoers, sans a vaccine, were playing it safe by staying at home and burning through their streaming queues. Unlike 9/11, where the world's appetite for action movies riddled with disposable deaths briefly came into question, there wasn't a surfeit of movies about the spread of incurable sickness. In fact, the most prescient depiction of a pandemic, Steven Soderbergh's "Contagion," proved incredibly popular with locked-down viewers. But that was a movie for adults. What about entertainment for kids? Could they handle a film or television show addressing this remarkably scary moment in their lives? When it came to "SpongeBob SquarePants," Nickelodeon said absolutely not.